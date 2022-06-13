ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Jake Paul roasted for saying Biden voters are to blame for low Crypto prices

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul faced backlash after tweeting that people who voted for President Joe Biden were to blame for problems in the US like high inflation and low cryptocurrency prices.

On Saturday, Paul, 25, tweeted , "Biden accomplishments 1. Highest gas prices 2. Worst inflation 3. Plummeting crypto prices 4. Highest rent prices ever 5. Created new incomprehensible language If you’re reading this and voted for Biden and you still don’t regret it then you are the American problem."

The President has become a scapegoat for problems like inflation and gas prices over the last year. As leader of the US, most economic problems often fall back on him just as they have for past presidents.

Biden-voters quickly came to the President's defense, explaining to Paul why inflation was occurring and gas prices were high.

"Dude I'm generally on your side in fights and such, but Canada is over $9 a gallon. Is that Biden fault too or you just fishing for Maga likes?," one Twitter user responded.

Many other people took issue with Paul blaming the crashing cryptocurrency market on the president. Part of the appeal of cryptocurrency to people is the unregulated aspects of it.

"People are blaming "plummeting crypto prices" on Biden? Crypto was supposed to be a hedge against inflation, uncorrelated with other asset-price movements, free of the problems created by fiat currencies. So how are you blaming Biden for the crash?," James tweeted.

"Ah yes, the main Biden accomplishment. Plummeting crypto prices," Younis quote-tweeted.

"1, 2, and 4 are facets of the same problem, and the idea of Joe Biden creating new indecipherable language is funny (like “malarkey”?), but the best part by far is how the new digital currency that can’t be controlled by govts was evidently ruined by a 79-year-old doing nothing," Nicholas tweeted.

Paul's take on cryptocurrency comes after his older brother, Logan Paul, told listeners on his podcast that they had lost money in the crypto market.

TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

As the crypto market tumbles, little is heard from crypto evangelists. While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. He believes in its future. But Cuban, as a seasoned investor, has also kept all his lucidity. In a recent interview with Fortune, the billionaire...
STOCKS
Indy100

GB News commentator claims Jesus would support the Rwanda plan in bizarre clip

A bizarre GB News conversation had left Twitter users scratching their heads when a commentator said Jesus Christ would support the Rwanda deportation plan. On Tuesday (14 June), the first plane scheduled to take migrants to Rwanda was abandoned when an out-of-hours judge considered the appeal and the UK decision was overruled. The decision goes against Boris Johnson and his home secretary, Priti Patel, who promised to send thousands of asylum seekers 4,000 miles to the east African country in May.Now, Anglican and TV presenter Calvin Robinson said Jesus would "absolutely" support the Rwanda initiative. When asked by Rebecca Reid,...
IMMIGRATION
Indy100

The biggest takeaways from the second January 6 hearing

On Monday morning, the public heard findings from the House Select Committee regarding the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol in the second of six hearings. During the first hearing last week, the committee made it clear that many people on Trump's team understood he did not win the election and did not believe it was stolen, despite Trump's claims. They also emphasized how violent the attack was on the Capitol and hinted at alleged premeditation from far-right groups like The Proud Boys.Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterDuring the second hearing, the committee emphasized the stolen...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Indy100

Lauren Boebert shuts down claims she worked as an escort and had two abortions

Republican Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) responded to claims that she was a 'unlicensed paid escort' who 'had two abortions' calling it "fake news".Earlier this week a left-wing organization called American Muckrakers PAC Inc. released a press release claiming that Boebert was "an unlicensed, paid escort and met clients through SugarDadddyMeet.com" and had two abortions sometime between 2004 through 2009.The organization says they uncovered the information from an unnamed verified source close to the matter and extensive investigation. On their website they have included redacted text messages between the source and the American Muckrakers PAC team as well as photos of...
COLORADO STATE
