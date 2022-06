Collectors looking to score on trading cards, comic books, coins and stamps are pivoting to NFTs to secure their prized items. Collectibles are the leading segment in the NFT (non-fungible token) industry, with a total USD trading volume of about $6.1 billion in the first quarter of 2022, up 29.7% from the previous quarter. Its market share is significantly higher than the art or metaverse segments of the market in terms of volume traded, according to data from Nonfungible.com.

