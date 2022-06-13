ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrie Underwood Honors Her Hero, Randy Travis, With Incredible Rendition Of “I Told You So” At The Grand Ole Opry

By Casey Young
 3 days ago
Anytime Carrie Underwood is stopping by the Grand Ole Opry for a show, you know you’re in for a hell of a performance.

And over the weekend, she performed a set there on Saturday night, where she honored one of her biggest heroes in Randy Travis with a rendition of his hit “I Told You So.”

Back in 2008, Randy surprised Carrie at the Opry to tell her the news that she was being inducted as a member (and she also sang this song that night). So whenever she takes the stage at the Opry, she likes to think back on what she calls one of the greatest nights of her life:

“This next song is one that is very special to me, when I sing it, especially here at the Opry, I flashback and I get to relive one of the most amazing moments of my life.

The night that I was asked to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry, I had a surprise visitor come out and ask me, and his name was Randy Travis, his name is Randy Travis.

Just absolutely one of my heroes, and so I’m just gonna go away in my imagination and relive one of the most incredible moments of my life singing this song by Mr. Randy Travis called ‘I Told You So.'”

The iconic hit was included on Randy’s 1987 album Always & Forever, and peaked at #1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

Carrie and Randy have also teamed up to sing it together, which they did for an American Idol segment back in 2009.

No matter how many times I hear Carrie sing, I will never get over her unreal vocals… and she might be one of the only people in the genre who can really do Randy Travis justice:

And here’s the footage from the night Randy invited Carrie to join the Opry:

Diane Spray-Lowe
3d ago

I just love Randy 😘. He really has been thur a lot . Bless him .

Myself ME
3d ago

Sad what happened to Randy but Country Music has suffered more and it’s not over.

