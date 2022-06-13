ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Biden Calls Out Big Oil for Corporate Greed but Production Complicated by EV Future

 3 days ago

Consumer prices saw an 8.6 percent jump in May, with fuel prices showing the biggest surge, climbing 17 percent last month. As inflation continues to climb to levels not seen in 40 years, President Biden took to calling out ExxonMobil and other major oil companies, accusing them of holding back production while continuing to collect huge profits at the cost of the consumer. Mark Avallone, the president of Potomac Wealth Advisors, joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss. “They have reduced long-term expenditures. But why? Because the world is going to alternative energy and as consumers, if we thought that that welcome change to alternatives was going to happen without pain, we might have been mistaken," he said. "The less investment they make in oil because they're getting ready for a new world of electric vehicles, the less we're going to be prepared for oil shocks such as the one we got when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Edward Connor
3d ago

Biden, blaming the oil companies, what joke. he campaigned on shutting big oil down. banks don't want to lone money to oil companies (drillers). look it cost alot to go from ground to refinery. the blame solely sits with the current administration. this is a direct result of the Paris climate accord and the administration's energy policies. which are a total failure. yes Brandon you did this.

Dominic Sabatini
3d ago

To All of you who Voted for him and All Democrats . You are to Blame for Everything that's happening. To Blame everyone else is Delusional , Anti American and Communist just like all you Democrats are.

Dennis Tomlin
3d ago

Phasing in EVs to fast. This country needs oil and alot of it. To stop the need for foreign oil. Open the oil leases and put the pipe line back in play.

#Big Oil#Oil Company#Exxonmobil#Consumer Prices#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Ev#Potomac Wealth Advisors#Opening Bell
