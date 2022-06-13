ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Democrats Convince Biden to Let Trump Appointee Keep His Job

By Katherine Fung
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A number of senators intervened in the White House's plan to replace David Beasley as the head of the World Food...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Coons
Person
David Beasley
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lindsey Graham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Food Security#Food Prices#Food Shortages#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Trump Appointee Keep His#Democratic#The White House#The World Food Program#Wfp#Ukrainians#Republican#The Associated Press
The Independent

Mo Brooks unloads after Fox News host says there’s no evidence of 2020 election fraud

Republican Congressman Mo Brooks was sent into a conniption by a Fox News host who insisted accurately that there was no evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.Appearing on “Fox News Sunday”, Mr Brooks was interviewed by Sandra Smith, who asked the congressman what Mr Trump had asked him to do after the 2020 election, and why he thought the ex-president had un-endorsed him in his current Senate campaign.Mr Brooks replied that between last September and the unendorsement, he and Mr Trump had many conversations that revolved around the idea that the ex-president could be reinstated in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNBC

Trump's Air Force One paint scheme scrapped by Biden

Trump, who left office in January 2021, wanted to change it to red, white and blue. The Air Force determined the design would create too much heat for the presidential aircraft, a U.S. official said on Friday. The Biden administration will scrap a paint scheme for Air Force One proposed...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
BET

More Than 20 Black Staffers Leave the Biden White House, Causing Concerns of a ‘Blaxit’

Upon assuming his tenure as president, Joe Biden promised that his staff would reflect the diversity of the nation and he did open the doors for people of all backgrounds to come in, but those doors for some have swung both ways. According to a new report, what some are claiming is normal and expected staff turnover as 20 Black staffers leave their White House jobs, others have dubbed the departure “Blaxit.”
POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
998K+
Followers
97K+
Post
862M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy