Kevin Spacey Formally Charged in U.K. for Sexual Assault, Set for Court Thursday

By Christian Zilko
 3 days ago
Kevin Spacey has been formally charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men and will make an appearance in court this Thursday, according to London’s Crown Prosecution Service.

Spacey was first hit with the charges, which also include one count of “causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent,” in late May.

“The CPS has authorized criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men,” Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said at the time . “He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.”

When he was first charged, Spacey issued a statement through a representative to ABC’s “Good Morning America,” maintaining his innocence but expressing a willingness to cooperate with the trial.

“I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service’s statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise,” he said. “While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.”

Now, he will have to do just that, as his first court appearance will take place later this week. The news comes as Spacey, who has been a pariah in the American entertainment industry since being accused of sexual assault by over a dozen men in 2017, has begun acting in European films again. He stars in the new thriller “Peter Five Eight” from director Michael Zaiko Hall, and recently lined up his biggest role since his scandal in the upcoming historical drama “1242 – Gateway to the West.”

Many had said that the accusations had not damaged his reputation in Europe nearly as much as in America, but it remains to be seen if the upcoming trial on European soil will change that.

Spacey is due at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on June 16 at 10:00 London time.

Fox News Didn't Air the Jan. 6 Hearing and It Got Clobbered by MSNBC

Chris Evans Is 'Frustrated' Same-Sex Kiss in 'Lightyear' Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia

Viola Davis Slams Hollywood 'Escapism,' Is Sick of Characters Who 'Become Bobble Heads'

British woman, 42, who was 'raped in front of her husband by man offering her a massage' on Goa holiday returns to UK after picking out her 'attacker' in police ID parade

Ex-wife of Microsoft exec who was mysteriously gunned down in front of his little girl in affluent Florida neighborhood hires attorney as it's revealed she 'SPIED on him' during acrimonious divorce

The Fired Fox News Political Editor Just Testified at the January 6 Hearing — and Is Still Right

Simon Pegg: Tom Cruise Will 'Flatly Deny' Any Wrongdoing on Set

Rebel Wilson on How Media Pressure Forced Her to Come Out: It Was 'a Very Hard Situation'

Philip Baker Hall, Legendary Character Actor, Dead at 90

Amber Heard Denies 'Slightly Insane' Rumor She's Been Cut from 'Aquaman 2'

Everything to Know About Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

Tom Hanks Calls 'Da Vinci Code' Trilogy 'Hooey,' Not 'Good Commerce' at the End

Robert Eggers Envies Medieval Craftsmen, Says It's Hard to Be Creative in 'Modern Secular Society'

Tyler Perry: Will Smith 'Couldn't Believe' What He Did After the Oscars Slap

Sarah Paulson Was 'Devastated' by the Early Reactions to Her Linda Tripp While Shooting 'Impeachment'

Selena Gomez Had to Google Martin Short When Cast in 'Only Murders in the Building'

Michael Fassbender Behind the Wheel at 24 Hours of Le Mans Endurance Race

