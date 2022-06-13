ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Way of Greater St. Louis 100th anniversary

Alton to look at energy efficiency projects

The Alton City Council will seek proposals for what is being called a “Guaranteed Energy Savings Project.” This is a move that the resolution sponsor says is aimed at making the Police and Fire departments, Public Works, and City Hall buildings more energy efficient. Alderman Nate Keener tells...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Hayner downtown branch closed due to illness

Hayner Public Library is temporarily closing its Main Branch in downtown Alton starting today due to staff illnesses and the hope is to reopen again on Monday June 20. Anyone with on-hold items can pick those up at the Alton Square Mall branch which will be open for regular business hours.
advantagenews.com

Dick Bold from McDonald's

Your browser does not support the audio element. Local McDonald's owner Dick Bold talks about the reopening of the Alton store on Broadway and about working for the company.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Scott Bone

Scott A. Bone, 63, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at his home. He was born August 19, 1958 in Granite City, a son of Linda Elaine (McClelland) Bone of Granite City and the late Kenneth Sherman Bone. He was employed with Rapid Lube in management with over 35 years of dedicated service. Scott loved the outdoors, enjoyed his days of camping and canoeing and had a love of his music. He was an avid fan for St. Louis sports and enjoyed slot car racing with his dad and family. In addition to his beloved mother, he is survived by a brother, Darren K. Bone of Granite City; stepchildren; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janice R. (Beavin) Bone and his grandparents. In celebration of his life, a memorial gathering will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until time of a memorial service at 5:00 p.m. with Reverend Barry Shepherd officiating. Memorials may be made to the family and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

No holiday fireworks in Bethalto this year

A more than 15-year tradition for the Independence Day holiday has been paused. The fireworks at Bethalto’s St. Louis Regional Airport will not happen this year. The celebration was scaled back last year due to an apparent lack of help. But this year, Bethalto Mayor Gary Bost tells The...
BETHALTO, IL
advantagenews.com

Holliday to face Barham in Primary Election

The Primary Election is about a week-and-a-half away, and one of the hotter races may be that for the 8th District of the Madison County Board, where a veteran will face off against a political newcomer. Incumbent Democrat Michael Holliday Sr. will be opposed by Abe Barham. Holliday tells The...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Illinois American Water acquires Village of Hardin water services

Illinois American Water has added 26,000 new customers to its base since 2020. The Village of Hardin is now on that list. The village in Calhoun County gives the utility 435 new water and 405 new wastewater customers. The village board voted in favor of the sale of their water systems in May of 2021 for $3.3 million, and the Illinois Commerce Commission recently approved the sale.
HARDIN, IL
advantagenews.com

Carolyn Deardeuff

Carolyn DeAnn Deardeuff, 60. passed away June 14, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born February 20, 1962 in Alton, IL to Daymond and Judith (Kasiewicz) Deardeuff. Arrangements will be announced at a later date. Marks Mortuary in Wood River are in charge of the arrangement.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Raymond Shaffer

Raymond Shaffer, 84, of Edwardsville passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 6:42 pm at his home. He was born on January 30, 1938, in Granite City, IL, the son of Glen and Thelma Shaffer. On July 27, 1958, Raymond married Norma Law in Jerseyville, IL. Raymond attended High...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Mabel Wouk

Mabel Wouk, 101, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at River Crossing of Alton, with her loving family by her side. She was born on October 24, 1920, in Chicago, IL to Theodore and Stella (Golusinski) Twardowski. She married Robert Wouk on April 18, 1942, in Chicago, IL. He...
GODFREY, IL
advantagenews.com

Area men arrested with white supremacist group

Authorities in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, say they arrested 31 men with the white supremacist group Patriot Front over the weekend, including two from the St. Louis area. The men were arrested while riding in the back of an enclosed U-Haul truck and police say they were there to disrupt an Idaho Pride Parade. All 31 suspects have been charged with criminal conspiracy.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Richard Mendez Sr.

Richard A. Mendez Sr. 88, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at University Nursing and Rehabilitation in Edwardsville. He was born September 26, 1933 in Madison, Illinois, a son of the late Anthony Mendez and the late Catherine (Huckla) German. He married Geraldine (Schiller) Mendez on September 12, 1959 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Madison and she passed away on May 25, 2021. Richard retired in 1990 from Kroger bakery after 20 years of dedicated service as a baker. The United States Navy veteran proudly served his country during the Korean War. He enjoyed watching football, spending time outdoors, trips with the park district, traveling and his many trips to Las Vegas for gambling. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. He is survived by three children and their spouses, Laura and Mark Guenther of Collinsville, Richard and Gayle Mendez Jr. of Edwardsville and Toni and Todd Williams of Troy; seven grandchildren, Becky, Katie, Jordan, Kristen, Matthew, Logan and Brooke; four great grandchildren, Lyla, Lydia, Derek and Beau; a sister, Margaret Czapla of St. Louis; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepfather, Arthur German. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Sunday, June 19, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary & St. Mark Catholic Church in Madison on Monday, June 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Stephen Thompson as celebrant. Burial with military honors will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or to St. Mary & St. Mark Catholic Church and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Marie Jackson

Margaret Marie Jackson, 81, died at 11:57 a.m., Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home. She was born in Fieldon, Illinois on January 25, 1941, the daughter of Edwin and Minnie Margaret (Hagen) Devening. She grew up in the Fieldon area on the family farm with her four...
FIELDON, IL
advantagenews.com

Rhonda Shaw

Rhonda Sue (Peil) Shaw, 65, of Bethalto, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 7:00 am with her family by her side. She was born on June 6, 1957, in Wood River, IL, the daughter of the late Ronald J. and Betty (McKenzie) Peil. She married Harlen Shaw on April 10, 1976. He preceded her in death on September 13, 2021.
BETHALTO, IL
advantagenews.com

Rockin' With Robert Concert Series

Your browser does not support the audio element. Jamie Ruyle of the Upper Alton Association visits the Morning Show to talk about the 12th season of free Rockin' with Robert Concerts on June 21, July 19 and August 16.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Brian Fender

He was born on July 3, 1973, in Jerseyville, the son of the late Junior & Karen (Wells) Fender. Brian married Tracie Connour on August 30, 2003, in Medora. She survives. He was a self-employed tree logger and enjoyed hunting, riding, fishing and ginseng hunting. Brian is now resting in...
JERSEYVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Macoupin County mails tax bills

The Macoupin County Treasurer has mailed out 36,000 tax bills, and if you are a property owner in the county, you may have already gotten it in the mail. The due dates are July 11 and September 16, and there are a couple of improvements to the office the Treasurer hopes to have in place by the first due date.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Road rage incident briefly closes Clark Bridge Wednesday

What is believed to be a road rage incident had the Clark Bridge closed for a short time Wednesday afternoon. According to information provided by the Alton Police Department, they received a report of gunshots and subsequent traffic crash in the area of the Clark Bridge just before 2pm. A vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on the southwest end of the bridge in Missouri.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Doris Elliott

Doris Helen Elliott, 91, of Medora, passed away at 9:17 pm on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at The Villas of Holly Brook in Jerseyville. She was born on February 24, 1931, in Fieldon, to the late Earl Sr. and Alice (Kaufman) Richey. Doris married Morris Elliott on March 4, 1951,...
MEDORA, IL

