United Way of Greater St. Louis 100th anniversary

Richard A. Mendez Sr. 88, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at University Nursing and Rehabilitation in Edwardsville. He was born September 26, 1933 in Madison, Illinois, a son of the late Anthony Mendez and the late Catherine (Huckla) German. He married Geraldine (Schiller) Mendez on September 12, 1959 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Madison and she passed away on May 25, 2021. Richard retired in 1990 from Kroger bakery after 20 years of dedicated service as a baker. The United States Navy veteran proudly served his country during the Korean War. He enjoyed watching football, spending time outdoors, trips with the park district, traveling and his many trips to Las Vegas for gambling. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. He is survived by three children and their spouses, Laura and Mark Guenther of Collinsville, Richard and Gayle Mendez Jr. of Edwardsville and Toni and Todd Williams of Troy; seven grandchildren, Becky, Katie, Jordan, Kristen, Matthew, Logan and Brooke; four great grandchildren, Lyla, Lydia, Derek and Beau; a sister, Margaret Czapla of St. Louis; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepfather, Arthur German. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Sunday, June 19, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary & St. Mark Catholic Church in Madison on Monday, June 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Stephen Thompson as celebrant. Burial with military honors will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or to St. Mary & St. Mark Catholic Church and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.

GRANITE CITY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO