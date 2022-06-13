Liz Cheney at Risk of Losing Her Seat in Congress
Cheney, a Republican critic of Donald Trump, is struggling in polls ahead of Wyoming's August...www.newsweek.com
Cheney, a Republican critic of Donald Trump, is struggling in polls ahead of Wyoming's August...www.newsweek.com
I regret having fallen for her crap her second election. I can only say perhaps I had a lapse in memory of her name and what she actually stands for--- herself. She really is not a Wyomingite at heart and never will be. Her selfish ego makes that impossible. She USED Wyoming just like she is USING this circus of a hearing for her own self opportunities. Beware of her supporters and those who fund her coffers for they are no better than those controling the staged government currently.
I cannot wait to see how lose her seat, She's just another corrupt politician that has hatred for President Donald Trump, She's on the corrupt committee that does not want to search for the truth as she's lying to the American peopleand deceiving them as well, The true criminal here is Nancy Pelosi, She truly wanted this escalation to happen if she did not she would have granted President Trump the military security around the capitol when he requested it from from day one, And by not granting security around the capitol she put everyone of her colleagues in danger, Why are the democrats protecting women, Why are they afraid of her, If they had any digging or respect they would ask for all text messages and documents related to January 2nd and before the escalation happened on January 6, She is the criminal not president trump
She's not at risk, she's out, done deal. Her partner in crime Pelosi needs someone to scoop ice cream, maybe she can get work with the demorats.
Comments / 504