ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Liz Cheney at Risk of Losing Her Seat in Congress

By Andrew Stanton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cheney, a Republican critic of Donald Trump, is struggling in polls ahead of Wyoming's August...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 504

Susan Hunter
3d ago

I regret having fallen for her crap her second election. I can only say perhaps I had a lapse in memory of her name and what she actually stands for--- herself. She really is not a Wyomingite at heart and never will be. Her selfish ego makes that impossible. She USED Wyoming just like she is USING this circus of a hearing for her own self opportunities. Beware of her supporters and those who fund her coffers for they are no better than those controling the staged government currently.

Reply(47)
287
BadBoy I Am!!!
3d ago

I cannot wait to see how lose her seat, She's just another corrupt politician that has hatred for President Donald Trump, She's on the corrupt committee that does not want to search for the truth as she's lying to the American peopleand deceiving them as well, The true criminal here is Nancy Pelosi, She truly wanted this escalation to happen if she did not she would have granted President Trump the military security around the capitol when he requested it from from day one, And by not granting security around the capitol she put everyone of her colleagues in danger, Why are the democrats protecting women, Why are they afraid of her, If they had any digging or respect they would ask for all text messages and documents related to January 2nd and before the escalation happened on January 6, She is the criminal not president trump

Reply(4)
182
RD Mercer
3d ago

She's not at risk, she's out, done deal. Her partner in crime Pelosi needs someone to scoop ice cream, maybe she can get work with the demorats.

Reply(2)
160
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Here are the five House Republicans who broke ranks and voted for gun control

Five Republicans joined almost every Democrat in the House of Representatives to pass legislation that would prevent people who pose a danger to themselves or others from obtaining a firearm. The House voted on Wednesday for the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act, which would set up a procedure to allow for federal courts to issue extreme risk protection orders, which prevent people who pose a threat either to themselves or to other people from obtaining a firearm. Family members or law enforcement officers would be allowed to petition for a such an order. Many states have so-called “red-flag...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Georgia election results: Trump foe Brian Kemp wins primary as Herschel Walker secures GOP Senate nom

Key primaries in several US states today saw high-profile Republican candidates facing off against each other and in some cases trying to triumph over rivals endorsed by Donald Trump.In Georgia, incumbent Governor Brian Kemp won a decisive victory over his main challenger, Trump endorsee David Perdue, whose campaign failed to catch fire despite the ex-president’s interventions. Mr Trump’s former deputy, Mike Pence, campaigned for Mr Kemp.The state’s GOP senate primary saw the nomination of controversial ex-footballer Herschel Walker, a very popular grassroots figure coaxed into the race by Trump himself whose sometimes erratic behaviour, business dealings and history of...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#The Republican Party#Republican#House#Gop
The Independent

Mo Brooks unloads after Fox News host says there’s no evidence of 2020 election fraud

Republican Congressman Mo Brooks was sent into a conniption by a Fox News host who insisted accurately that there was no evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.Appearing on “Fox News Sunday”, Mr Brooks was interviewed by Sandra Smith, who asked the congressman what Mr Trump had asked him to do after the 2020 election, and why he thought the ex-president had un-endorsed him in his current Senate campaign.Mr Brooks replied that between last September and the unendorsement, he and Mr Trump had many conversations that revolved around the idea that the ex-president could be reinstated in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Ex-Trump AG Bill Barr shown laughing at Dinesh D’Souza documentary purporting to prove voter fraud

Former Attorney General William Barr laughed out loud during testimony played before the 6 January insurrection hearings on Monday at the mentioned of 2000 Mules, a debunked election conspiracy documentary embraced by his former boss Donald Trump."My opinion then and my opinion now is that the election was not stolen by fraud," Mr Barr said. "And I haven’t seen anything since the election that changes my mind on that, including the 2000 Mules movie."The former Trump official called the movie, by conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza, “singularly unimpressive” and accused it of making “indefensible” claims.The film, which has been repeatedly...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
Daily Mail

'Liz lost her way' Wyoming voters turn on their GOP lawmaker: Trump heads to Casper to rally for primary rival Harriet Hageman - but other locals say they'll remain loyal to Cheney

Wyoming residents at a diner in Casper are overwhelmingly in support of Representative Liz Cheney's GOP primary rival Harriet Hageman – but there were at least two men who said they weren't turning on their current congresswoman. Robert Morris, 73, a local of Casper, told DailyMail.com on Saturday that...
CASPER, WY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
998K+
Followers
97K+
Post
862M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy