Man Shot In The Leg Following Sunday Disturbance

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 14)–Police are investigating what led to at least three gunshots being fired late Monday night in a northwest Lincoln neighborhood. Captain Max Hubka told KFOR News Tuesday morning that officers were called just before midnight to the 300 block of Gaslight Lane, on a report of gunshots. Officers contacted witnesses who described hearing multiple shots and observing two people run from the area. Three 9mm casings were located in the street, but no damage was reported to surrounding properties or vehicles. No reports of any injuries.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO