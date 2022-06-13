ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Man Shot In The Leg Following Sunday Disturbance

By Karla James
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLincoln Police were called to the 2500 block of North 9th Street around 8:50 Sunday night on a...

Lincoln Man Shot Early Thursday In Cooper Park

Lincoln Police were called to Cooper Park in the 900 block of South 6th Street about 1:15 Thursday morning following a report that a man had been shot. LPD Captain Max Hubka tells KLIN News the 35 year old victim and another male had a disagreement and as the victim turned to leave the park he heard a pop and felt pain in his shoulder. He was struck in the back shoulder area by a single shot.
LPD investigating early morning shooting just outside downtown

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning. LPD tells 10/11 NOW officers were called to the area of Cooper Park and Park Middle School near 8th & F Streets around 1:20 a.m. On arrival, police found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back of his left shoulder.
LPD looks for man connected to Thursday morning assault

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Around 1:20 a.m., Thursday morning Lincoln Police Department said they were called to Cooper Park on a report that a party had been shot. Authorities said when they got to the scene, they came in contact with a 35-year-old victim with a single gunshot wound to the back of his left shoulder.
Lincoln Police Investigating Overnight Shooting

(Lincoln, NE) -- Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Lincoln. Police say a man was shot in the neck near 8th and F Streets near Cooper Park around 1:15 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say it looks like the victim was shot during an argument. No arrests have been made.
LPD investigates early morning break-in at local vape shop

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Early Thursday morning around 1:55 a.m., Lincoln Police Department said they were called to Catapillar Vapes on 2601 N 11th. Officials said they responded to a glass break alarm and found the front glass door to be completely shattered and several rocks on the ground, which had reportedly been used to gain entry.
Vape Store Burglarized Early Thursday Morning

For the second night this week, Lincoln Police responded to the Caterpillar Vapes Shop in the 2600 block of North 11th. Early Tuesday morning someone tossed a rock through a window causing $200 in damage but no one entered the store. Just before 2 am Thursday morning, LPD officers responded...
Officer shoots dog during investigation at Lincoln home, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An officer shot and killed a dog on Tuesday while conducting a follow-up investigation at a home near Manatt and 13th Streets, Lincoln Police say. Officers arrived at the home around 7:45 a.m. and spoke to the girlfriend of the man they were looking for, police say.
LPD Recover Stolen Pickup

Lincoln Police were called to the 7100 block of Shamrock Road on a report of a stolen 1999 Ford Ranger pickup around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14th. The owner reported the pickup had been taken during the overnight hours. At 1:13 Wednesday morning, an officer spotted the stolen pickup...
Warrant Issued After Man Runs From Seward County Deputies

A 48-year-old man wanted by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office is on the run after fleeing from deputies on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office says Jason Fox is wanted on a felony warrant for Terroristic Threats, Third Degree Assault and Obstructing a Police Officer. Deputies attempted to contact Fox...
Tracker On Keys Help LSO Recover A Stolen Pickup

With the help of a GPS tracker, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office recovered a stolen vehicle. A 19 year old man parked his vehicle at 12500 Yankee Hill Road Wednesday morning and left the window down and the keys inside. Sometime between 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., the vehicle was taken.
Gunfire Reported At 3rd & Gaslight Lane

Lincoln Police were called to the 300 block of Gaslight Lane around 11:50 p.m. on Monday, June 13th on a report of gunfire. Officers spoke with witnesses who stated the heard several gunshots and saw two people run from the area. Three 9mm cases were found in the street. The area was inspected but no damage to buildings or vehicles were found. There were no reports of injuries.
Residents in Elkhorn were shaken up by an explosion Tuesday evening

OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Fire Department officials say a propane tank appeared to have exploded in a van leaving it severely damaged. It happened near an apartment complex near Elkhorn Middle School. The home itself was damaged, but authorities said no one was injured.
Gunshots Fired Late Monday In NW Lincoln Neighborhood

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 14)–Police are investigating what led to at least three gunshots being fired late Monday night in a northwest Lincoln neighborhood. Captain Max Hubka told KFOR News Tuesday morning that officers were called just before midnight to the 300 block of Gaslight Lane, on a report of gunshots. Officers contacted witnesses who described hearing multiple shots and observing two people run from the area. Three 9mm casings were located in the street, but no damage was reported to surrounding properties or vehicles. No reports of any injuries.
Search On For Missing Lincoln Inmate

An inmate is missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 47-year-old Gary Filip failed to return from his work assignment Monday, and he removed his electronic monitoring device, which was later found near North First Street and Cornhusker Highway in the Capital City. He was...
Omaha Police arrest suspect in multiple credit union robberies

The pandemic slowed it down, now things are heating up once again. Deadly motorcycle crash in Omaha under investigation. There was a fatal accident involving a motorcycle Tuesday afternoon. Updated: 2 hours ago. The first courtroom face-off between Charles Herbster and Julie Slama lasted three hours but only one of...
Scissors used to stab woman in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say a 29-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times with a scissor early Tuesday. Officers were dispatched to a house near 52nd and Maple at 3:24 a.m. where they found the victim. The victim told police that a friend stabbed her and then left the...
