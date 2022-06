Industrious is coming back to Chicago’s River North neighborhood with a new coworking option after closing one last year. The flex space provider is opening up a 25,600-square-foot space at the Macquarie Group-owned property at 111 West Illinois Street. The return of Industrious to the neighborhood follows the exit of WeWork from the building, and the closure of the similarly sized Industrious space at 320 West Ohio Street in early 2021 after eight years.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO