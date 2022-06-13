Terry McLaurin reportedly skipping Commanders minicamp amidst contract talks

The Commanders’ mandatory minicamp runs Tuesday through Thursday, but it looks like wide receiver Terry McLaurin won’t be there.

As first broken by Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, McLaurin is holding out from the minicamp as he and the team work try to work out a long-term deal to keep the former fourth-round pick in the fold.

Unless McLaurin’s absence is excused, he could be fined up to $96,000 if he misses all three days of minicamp. Head coach Ron Rivera said last week he expected everyone to show up for camp, but McLaurin has returned to Florida to resume his off-season training.

McLaurin, 26, was a third-round pick in 2019 and was one of the steals of that draft, catching 222 balls for 3,090 yards and 16 touchdowns in three seasons, including back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns.

He is set to make $2.79 million in the final year of his rookie deal, well below market value, and he’s not the only fourth-year wideout seemingly disgruntled with his pay scale; Deebo Samuel, who was a second-round pick, reportedly requested a trade before reporting for 49ers minicamp but not participating, while DK Metcalf, a fellow second-rounder in 2019, skipped the Seahawks’ minicamp entirely.

Much of it stems from the recent contract extension received by A.J. Brown, who was selected in the mid-second round and, after being traded from Tennessee to Philadelphia on draft day, signed a new four-year, $100 million contract with the Eagles with $57 million guaranteed.

Missing minicamp also takes away a chance for McLaurin to get some reps with new Commanders QB Carson Wentz, who would be the eighth different starting quarterback McLaurin has played with in four years.

