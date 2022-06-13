Parent Bringing Black Son to 'Racist' Sister's Wedding Dragged: 'Why?'
"After the reception my sister told me I ruined her wedding and especially her wedding pictures and that she doesn't want to see either of us again," they...www.newsweek.com
First thing first, she should have asked the sister why her child was the only child not invited. If it was ecause of his race, then she should have declined the invitation as well.
It seems like the only people that has "racial attitudes and were not enjoying themselves, were the suppose to be adults. The children were playing and having fun. Racism is taught not born with it. IJS!
seems like somebody needs to break some family ties,for the sake of that child's mental well being.if u dont,u going to have a kid with issues of anger ,abandonment and low self-esteem .and if mom don't make some changes,he's going to hate her for allowing this abuse.you don't like my kid,means you don't like me.cant get one without the other
