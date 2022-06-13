ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

EU: Schengen travel restrictions badly checked amid pandemic

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

European Union auditors said Monday that the bloc's executive arm should have checked more carefully the restrictions on free movement imposed by EU nations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

EU nations struggled to coordinate travel restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic — which has killed at least 6.3 million people around the world — as they tried to maintain a smooth circulation of people and goods.

But the European Court of Auditors, or ECA, said the supervision of the bloc's internal border controls since March 2020 “did not fully safeguard the Schengen rules."

In March 2020, several EU nations hastily closed their borders in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus, even though the EU’s Schengen agreement allows all EU residents to move freely in the area without border checks.

Under the Schengen Code, nations can introduce border checks at their internal borders on grounds of a serious threat to internal security. The ECA said it reviewed all 150 notifications of internal border controls submitted to the European Commission between March 2020 and June 2021, of which 135 related exclusively to COVID-19.

“Their review clearly shows that notifications did not provide sufficient evidence to demonstrate that the border controls were indeed a measure of last resort, or that they were proportionate and limited in duration," auditors said. “Moreover, the Commission has not launched infringement procedures in respect of long-term border controls that were introduced before the pandemic."

The Schengen Area includes most EU countries, except for Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Ireland and Romania. Non-EU nations Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein are also part of the Schengen agreement.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

A Chinese invasion of Taiwan: Too costly to countenance?

On Taiwan's tiny Penghu islands, the missile bases that sit next to white-sand beaches and bustling fish markets are a visceral reminder of the constant threat of attack from China. In addition, studded into the waters are outlying islands like the Penghu chain -- bristling with radar and missiles pointing straight out into the strait.  
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#European Travel#Schengen Area#Eu#Eca#The European Commission
Vice

Saudi Arabia Announces New Crackdown on Rainbows

Rainbow-coloured toys and clothes were removed this week from stores in Saudi Arabia because authorities say they “promote homosexual colours,” state media reported. Commerce ministry officials from Saudi Arabia – where same-sex sexual activity is banned and punishable by death – said that colourful toys and clothes such as pencil cases and skirts contradicted “the Islamic faith and public morals.”
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Norway
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Switzerland
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
66K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy