CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one of their own was the victim of a deadly crash Tuesday night. LeRhonda Bomar, 30, died at approximately 6:49 p.m. at the scene of the crash in the 8200 block of Rivers Avenue from injuries she suffered in the crash, according to Charleston Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO