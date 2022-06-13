ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’ve discovered SECRET WhatsApp change that will let you edit texts you’ve sent

By Sean Keach
 5 days ago
WHATSAPP is working on a big update that will let you edit texts AFTER they've been sent.

The shock change has been spotted by WhatsApp sleuths who say it's officially "under development".

WhatsApp is developing a new text-editing feature Credit: WhatsApp / WABetaInfo

WhatsApp regularly tests new features in the "beta" trial version of the app.

And hints about what's coming up also appear.

Now WhatsApp investigators at WABetaInfo have uncovered evidence that WhatsApp is adding the ability to edit texts in a future update.

It will give you the chance to fix typos or any other mistake in a message.

Sadly there are still plenty of unknowns.

We don't know if recipients will be alerted to an edit, or receive a log of what was changed.

It's also unclear how long you'll have to edit a message – it probably won't be an unlimited timer.

And the biggest unknown is exactly when this feature will roll out to the general public.

WhatsApp is always competing with its Apple rival, iMessage.

And at Apple's WWDC 2022 event last week, Apple confirmed a huge iMessage update.

The built-in iPhone messenger will soon let you unsend texts – just like WhatsApp.

But it's also getting its own text-message editor that will let you tweak missives up to 15 minutes after they've been sent.

That means iMessage could potentially beat WhatsApp to the feature, depending on when it launches.

We know that iMessage will get its big change with the iOS 16 update in September.

But you'll be able to test it early if you join the iOS 16 public beta next month.

Meanwhile WhatsApp super-fans can try new features before everyone else by joining the chat app beta.

Follow our guide on how to do that below.

How to get WhatsApp beta

To download WhatsApp beta for your smartphone you need to go to Google Play on your Android and search for WhatsApp.

Scroll down the page until you see "Become a Beta Tester".

Tap the "I'm In" button and then click "Join" to confirm.

Now all you have to do is wait for the update to the beta version of the app.

Joining the WhatsApp beta on iOS is more difficult, and has limited capacity.

Follow Apple’s guide here.

