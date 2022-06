Stanley Cup Final schedule: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche TV information

The monsoon season starts officially across the Southwest on Wednesday. But even as it unfolds, what that will mean for Arizona this year is still pretty much anyone's guess. What's known as the North American monsoon typically begins in early June in central and southern Mexico. It forms when summer heat results in a build up of atmospheric pressure that forces a shift in the predominant winds, from westerly (blowing from the west) to southerly (blowing from the south). These winds push air...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO