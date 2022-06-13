Arizona basketball community rocked by death of former Amphitheater star Jackson Ruai

Jackson Ruai, a former Tucson Amphitheater basketball standout, died in a car accident on Saturday, according to a Facebook post by his brother.

Ruai, who graduated in 2019 and was playing at Oakland City in Indiana, was 21. The accident, according to his sister, happened in El Paso.

"So young and full of Life and Dreams Lord knows he was destined to become Somebody Great," Ajuong Ruai, Jackson's brother, wrote on his Facebook page. "This one cut deep and I’m lost on exactly what to say but I would like to thank all of you who’ve reached out to Us and sent Condolences to Our Family, I hope My Brother was an inspiration to all those who got to know him and I hope you’ve made Good memories together.

"My Brother was fearless and lived his life to the fullest no matter what obstacles were in his way and that’s something we should all do because tomorrow is never promised.

"Gone But Never Forgotten, May His Soul Rest In Peace"

Ruai, a 6-foot-4 guard who averaged 15 points and seven rebounds at Amphi, came to the United States with his family from Sudan and lit up the gym with his effervescent personality and dynamic dunks.

He joined Arizona Powerhouse, now called AZ Select UAA, in high school and had an immediate impact, starting out with former Tucson Salpointe Catholic stars Majok Deng and Evan Nelson and Sierra Vista Buena wing Grant Ward on a team called the Tucson Boys. That team was coached by Jimmy Williams.

"Coach Jimmy Williams did unbelievable things and when they joined us, it changed the entire program," said John Ortega, who runs AZ Select UAA. "We don't have an Under Armour deal of the success that our program has had without them.

"Jackson was a huge part of building this program. He'll be missed by so many. We all love him."

Ruai's sister, Amira Joseph, organized a gofundme page to help with funeral costs to bring him back to Tucson for a funeral service, then to Sudan, where he will be buried.

"It is with a very sad, heavy and broken heart for me to announce the unfortunate death of my brother Jackson," she wrote on the gofundme page. "He passed away 06/11/2022 at 7:30pm in El Paso, Texas due to a tragic car accident. He was only 21 years old."

Ajuong said his brother was an inspiration for his family and the hope for so many in their homeland of South Sudan.

"He made us all believe anything is possible in life, no matter the obstacle or where we came from," Ajuong said. "He was a great man with a bright future ahead of him."

Amphitheater coach Ben Hurley said Ruai made every teammate feel just as important to the team as he was.

"Jackson was a completely selfless player," Hurley said. "He didn’t worry about scoring. Just winning. He loved his teammates. Almost daily you could see Jackson putting his arm around a teammate, just simply chatting with them but always building their confidence on the court. Everyone was important to Jackson.

"Even the youngest, least talented player in the program was like his best friend. At least Jackson made them feel that way. Jackson had an infectious smile and a huge heart. He will be deeply missed."

Amphitheater Athletic Director David Humphreys called Ruai "a bright light in every room he walked into."

"Whether it was a classroom or the gym, he was a natural leader, whose charisma was infectious and desire to take care of those around him was nothing short of admirable," Humphreys said. "Jackson oozed potential and promise and it is heartbreaking to lose him so soon. The Amphi community sends its most heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time."

Gregg Rosenberg, who does a scouting service for Arizona Varsity, tweeted that Ruai "had an incredible personality."

AZ Select tweeted that he brought a smile to everyone he ever came in contact with.

"Jackson was so much more than a basketball player," Ortega said. "He was the type of kid that lit up the room with every smile.

"He made you feel better as a person. As a player, he was special. Coachable, talented, and had such a love and passion for the game."

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on Twitter @azc_obert .

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona basketball community rocked by death of former Amphitheater star Jackson Ruai