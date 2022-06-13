ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Arizona basketball community rocked by death of former Amphitheater star Jackson Ruai

By Richard Obert, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

Jackson Ruai, a former Tucson Amphitheater basketball standout, died in a car accident on Saturday, according to a Facebook post by his brother.

Ruai, who graduated in 2019 and was playing at Oakland City in Indiana, was 21. The accident, according to his sister, happened in El Paso.

"So young and full of Life and Dreams Lord knows he was destined to become Somebody Great," Ajuong Ruai, Jackson's brother, wrote on his Facebook page. "This one cut deep and I’m lost on exactly what to say but I would like to thank all of you who’ve reached out to Us and sent Condolences to Our Family, I hope My Brother was an inspiration to all those who got to know him and I hope you’ve made Good memories together.

"My Brother was fearless and lived his life to the fullest no matter what obstacles were in his way and that’s something we should all do because tomorrow is never promised.

"Gone But Never Forgotten, May His Soul Rest In Peace"

Ruai, a 6-foot-4 guard who averaged 15 points and seven rebounds at Amphi, came to the United States with his family from Sudan and lit up the gym with his effervescent personality and dynamic dunks.

He joined Arizona Powerhouse, now called AZ Select UAA, in high school and had an immediate impact, starting out with former Tucson Salpointe Catholic stars Majok Deng and Evan Nelson and Sierra Vista Buena wing Grant Ward on a team called the Tucson Boys. That team was coached by Jimmy Williams.

"Coach Jimmy Williams did unbelievable things and when they joined us, it changed the entire program," said John Ortega, who runs AZ Select UAA. "We don't have an Under Armour deal of the success that our program has had without them.

"Jackson was a huge part of building this program. He'll be missed by so many. We all love him."

Ruai's sister, Amira Joseph, organized a gofundme page to help with funeral costs to bring him back to Tucson for a funeral service, then to Sudan, where he will be buried.

"It is with a very sad, heavy and broken heart for me to announce the unfortunate death of my brother Jackson," she wrote on the gofundme page. "He passed away 06/11/2022 at 7:30pm in El Paso, Texas due to a tragic car accident. He was only 21 years old."

Ajuong said his brother was an inspiration for his family and the hope for so many in their homeland of South Sudan.

"He made us all believe anything is possible in life, no matter the obstacle or where we came from," Ajuong said. "He was a great man with a bright future ahead of him."

Amphitheater coach Ben Hurley said Ruai made every teammate feel just as important to the team as he was.

"Jackson was a completely selfless player," Hurley said. "He didn’t worry about scoring. Just winning. He loved his teammates. Almost daily you could see Jackson putting his arm around a teammate, just simply chatting with them but always building their confidence on the court. Everyone was important to Jackson.

"Even the youngest, least talented player in the program was like his best friend. At least Jackson made them feel that way. Jackson had an infectious smile and a huge heart. He will be deeply missed."

Amphitheater Athletic Director David Humphreys called Ruai "a bright light in every room he walked into."

"Whether it was a classroom or the gym, he was a natural leader, whose charisma was infectious and desire to take care of those around him was nothing short of admirable," Humphreys said. "Jackson oozed potential and promise and it is heartbreaking to lose him so soon. The Amphi community sends its most heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time."

Gregg Rosenberg, who does a scouting service for Arizona Varsity, tweeted that Ruai "had an incredible personality."

AZ Select tweeted that he brought a smile to everyone he ever came in contact with.

"Jackson was so much more than a basketball player," Ortega said. "He was the type of kid that lit up the room with every smile.

"He made you feel better as a person. As a player, he was special. Coachable, talented, and had such a love and passion for the game."

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on Twitter @azc_obert .

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona basketball community rocked by death of former Amphitheater star Jackson Ruai

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana guard Trey Galloway undergoes offseason surgery, per report

Trey Galloway is expected to miss some time this offseason for Indiana. Fortunately, he is not expected to miss the start of practices in the fall as he addresses an injury that plagued him during the 2021-22 season. According to Jeff Rabjohns with Peegs.com, Galloway underwent surgery Tuesday on his...
NBA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Phoenix Rising FC manager Rick Schantz promises major changes after another loss

After Saturday night’s loss to El Paso Locomotive — Phoenix Rising FC's fifth in six games — manager Rick Schantz disappeared into the dressing room, holding a rare post-game meeting with players. The reason, Schantz revealed Tuesday, was to discuss sweeping changes ahead of this week’s trip to face Loundon United. “It's time to look...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona Coyotes' Tempe, ASU arena situation defended by Gary Bettman: 'Not unprecedented'

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman addressed the Arizona Coyotes' arena situation with reporters in his State of the League news conference on Wednesday. Questions and concerns have circulated over the size of the Coyotes' temporary home at Arizona State, but Bettman attempted to quash those questions in his meeting with the media. ASU's arena, which...
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
City
Tucson, AZ
State
Indiana State
Tucson, AZ
Sports
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
Basketball
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Forecasting the monsoon is complicated. Climate change made it a whole other game

The monsoon season starts officially across the Southwest on Wednesday. But even as it unfolds, what that will mean for Arizona this year is still pretty much anyone's guess. What's known as the North American monsoon typically begins in early June in central and southern Mexico. It forms when summer heat results in a build up of atmospheric pressure that forces a shift in the predominant winds, from westerly (blowing from the west) to southerly (blowing from the south). These winds push air...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Under Armour#Tucson Amphitheater#Arizona Powerhouse#Tucson Salpointe Catholic#Sierra Vista Buena
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Hamilton sets record for most Gatorade POYs in school year with Luke Schaefer taking soccer

With Luke Schaefer taking top boys soccer honors in Arizona, Chandler Hamilton ended the school year with four Gatorade Players of the Year, a state record.  Hamilton Athletic Director Brett Palmer said he confirmed the state record with Gatorade and was looking into seeing if that is also a national record for having that many athletes win Gatorade's top honor in a sport during one academic year. ...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

First Tee national celebrates 25 years of teaching life skills through golf

When First Tee-Phoenix alum Kaitlynn Criswell was 10, she saw a group of kids playing parachute at the Longbow Golf Club in Mesa. Although she didn’t know what the organization was, she knew she wanted to join.  “At the time when I was there, they were doing parachute,” Criswell said. “... I was like, ‘Dad, that looks fun.’ I literally told him, I was like, ‘I want to get involved in this organization.’ Didn't know what it was...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizonans are going viral on TikTok for cooking in their cars as temperatures top 110

It's not a new concept for Arizonans to try to prove how hot it is by cooking food in their cars and frying eggs on pavement. But lately social media users are racking up millions of views for videos that showcase the effects of the Southwest heatwave. One metro Phoenix TikToker, "Arizona weather man" @woetheromans_, purported to show...
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Viral videos of people licking this restaurant's salt wall are gross. But is it dangerous?

Corrections & Clarifications: In a previous version of this article, Brian Raab's first name was spelled incorrectly. A story written by "CNN staff" and published on TV websites around the country early this month caused a sensation when it claimed that an Arizona restaurant encouraged people to lick its wall made of Himalayan pink salt blocks. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
680K+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy