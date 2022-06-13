UK weather forecast: Britain set to be hotter than HAWAII as exact date scorching 30C heatwave will hit REVEALED

BRITAIN will be hotter than Hawaii in the "first properly hot day" this year by the end of the week, forecasts predict.

The week will begin with a mixture of weather, with some pleasant warm weather in the south.

By Wednesday and the weekend, Brits will see the peak of the heatwave - with temperatures potentially in the low to mid 30Cs.

Met Office Steve Keates said: “There’s not been much in the way of exceptionally warm days or hot days yet this year, but that it set to change.

“We’re set to see probably a brief spell of hot weather at the end of this coming week.”

The end of the week it will be hotter than Hawaii which is due to only reach 24C.

Temperatures in the south are set to soar to high 20s with London to see 29C on Friday and staying in the high 20s for Father’s Day with experts predicting temperatures into the 30s.

Mr Keate said: “It could possibly be a little hotter than that…mid-30s are possible.”

"We should beat that comfortably on Friday and potentially exceed it, or get very close to it, on Wednesday and Thursday as well,” continued Mr Keate.

In pictures: Brits soak up the rays today on the beach

Almost tropical scenes at West Bay in Dorset today.

Those lucky enough to take the time off work enjoyed the glorious weather.

Some took a dip in the sea to cool off, while others stretched out on the warm gold sand.

Brits saw highs of 22C today, as the temperature raises ahead of next week's heatwave.

Sunbathers on the beach enjoying the scorching hot afternoon sunshine at the seaside resort of West Bay in Dorset. Credit: ©Graham Hunt

Met Office tell Brits heatwaves could be more frequent

Brits are preparing for a scorching week next week, but according to the Met Office this is only the start.

Things are heating up for Brits as temperatures are set to soar to 30C in some areas.

However the Met Office have said this is something Brits may need to get accustomed to as climate change changes the way we experience summer.

Strong pollen causing 'worse than usual' hay fever

So many people have been suffering at the hands of hay fever this summer.

Yolanda Clewlow, Met Office relationship manager for health and air quality, told the Met Office's Weather Snap podcast: "The potency of these pollen grains could be more intense this year, and that comes down to the weather we've had in spring."

There are more than 150 types of grass pollen flowering during the summer.

Brits in for a clear night tonight as temps drop

This evening could be cooler as there is very little cloud cover over the UK.

Brits need to make the most of the last of the cool evenings as temperatures are predicted to SOAR next week.

The Eiffel tower grows and more thunder in Summer

Most people look forward to Summer weather.

There, however, some facts about Summer that might blow your mind.

It's seems ludicrous to suggest that snow might fall in the UK during June, however on 2 June 1975, show forced many cricket matches to halt. And 20 years prior -5.6C was recorded in June in Dalwhinnie and Norfolk.

Meanwhile, the Eiffel Tower is made of iron which means it expands in the heat. This leads it grow in the Summer sun and has been recorded to grow by 17cm!

And crickets can tell you the temperature. The frequency of a cricket's chirps are in line with the air temperature, so simply count the chirps, divide by 3 and add 4 to find out the Celsius temperature.

Next week will bring much of the same

Chances of rain in the northwest and warm dry conditions in the South.

Though there will likely be rain in the northwest next week, the temperatures may be warmer than this week.

Across the UK overall, conditions are expected to become drier.

There is still the possibility of rain or showers, particularly in the northwest, and a small risk of thundery weather in the south.

This weekend will also be pretty warm for most

It may not be as hot as Friday, but the chances are it'll stay around the 13C mark.

Still fine BBQ weather, the weekend is likely to remain fine and dry for most.

Cloud and rain will affect south Wales and south west, central and northeast England.

After a long period of warm weather, though, there is a risk of isolated thundery showers in the southeast, and a northwesterly winds may bring cooler temperatures.

Warm weather is probable to remain in the south.

What's bringing about the hot weather on Friday?

With each day becoming warmer, the Met Office shared why Friday is expected to be hot.

Temperatures in France and Spain are expected to reach a perilous 45C.

Brits in these areas are warned to take care, stay hydrated and in cool. And while the UK is unlikely to see those sorts of temperatures, the weather is supposed to be very hot at the end of the week.

The reason for the high temperatures is due to the heat moving from the continent to our island.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Dan Rudman, said: "Temperatures will rise through the week, becoming well above-average by day by Friday when many parts of the southern half of the UK are likely to reach 30C or even 33C in isolated spots."

"This is the first spell of hot weather this year and it is still unusual for temperature to exceed these values in June.

"Many areas will also see some warm nights with temperatures expected to be in the mid to high teens overnight."

It's getting hotter and hotter during the rest of the week

Wednesday to Friday will see temperatures increase from day to day.

The northwest will continue to experience cloud, rain and breezy conditions.

The rest of the UK will remain mostly dry with sunny spells, with each day getting warmer.

30C is expected on Friday across the south with some isolated showers.

Most of us look forward to a heatwave, but they can be problematic for many.

A lot of the UK is finally enjoying Summer weather and loving it.

As the temperatures continue to rise, it's important that we take care to stay safe in the heat.

For some, a heatwave can pose serious health risks.

Heatwaves can affect a person's health if the following are true for you:

- You don't drink enough. This can lead dehydration.

- Overheating, which can lead to serious problems for people who already have heart problems or difficulty breathing

- Heat exhaustion and heatstroke can be deadly if a person gets too hot

Take care to drink water and stay cool - the shade is your friend during a heatwave!

A heatwave is headed to the UK as well

It may not be 45C but it will be hot as the week draws on.

With temperature likely to reach 30C at the end of the week, people are being urged to wear sun screen and stay hydrated.

UV levels and pollen levels are both expected to be high according to the Met Office so those who suffer from hay fever are advised to take care and consider antihistamines to deal with it.

British holidaymakers warned of deadly heatwave to hit Spain

A dome of heat is expected to hit European countries favoured by Brits.

Temperatures are expected to reach 45C in a heatwave that may be deadly for some.

Forecasters have predicted the dome will hit the south west of Europe before hitting the West. It is coming as a result of a heat cloud from North Africa travels over Europe.

People in Spain and France are being urged to take care as temperatures are expected to reach the highest ever seen in these areas.

Find out more here.

Chilly tonight in the South

The areas that are expected to be hot today, are likely to be a little cool tonight.

Across the south, there will be few clouds and chilly weather.

Meanwhile, clouds and showers are expected further north throughout the night.

Pets can get hay fever too - here's what to look out for

The symptoms pets get can be quite different to the one's we're used to.

While we know a runny nose, streaming and/or itchy eyes are quite common signs of hay fever for us, they aren't the most common for our pets.

Here are the key things to look out for if you're worried about hay fever in your pet.

- Licking or biting their paws

- Excessive scratching

- Redness of the skin, especially around the eyes and ears and in between the paws

- Shaking their head

- Rubbing their ears or muzzle

- Tired or lethargic, particularly on days when the pollen count is high

If you think your pet is suffering from hay fever, the best thing to do is take them to a vet.

Beware the pollen

With Summer finally here, it may be unsurprising that pollen levels are high.

Pollen season starts in January, and those of you who deal with hay fever may have been dealing with the effects since then.

But the Met Office has set the pollen forecast as 'very high'.

For ways to tackle hay fever, click here.

Summer is finally here!

It's expected to be dry across most of the UK today.

The Northwest and Scotland have drawn the short straw today with showers expected.

Meanwhile the rest of the UK can look forward to sunny weather today with temperatures likely to reach over 20C.

Good morning! I'm Ije Teunissen-Oligboh with the weather for you today!

Edinburgh to see highs of 17C today

Rather cloudy with a little rain at first over Dumfries and Galloway, otherwise mainly dry with some bright spells.

A few light showers are possible in the afternoon with maximum temperatures of 17 °C.

Wednesday will see highs of 26C

Wednesday will see temperatures climb to 26C, but by Thursday Britain will be basking in 29C - the same temperature as the Algarve.

Manchester, London and Southampton will see the warmest weather, with cooler, breezier temperatures elsewhere along the coastline.

Northern Ireland looks as though it could see highs of a pleasant 24C.

Temperatures yesterday climbed to 24C in the south while today is slightly cooler at 22C.

However, up north heavy rain and gales are on the way - as a warning for 'unsettled' weather has been put in place for this week.

Temperatures to soar

Temperatures in London and the south-east of England are tipped to soar into the "low 30s" at the end of next week.

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said "As we move into the end of the week, that's when we are starting to pick up the signal for the potential for some significant heat to come up from the south."

On Saturday, the mercury rolled up into its early 20s, with Greater London getting a taste of the hotter days to come.

Vautrey said there was "a lot of sunshine around to help to keep things feeling pretty warm".

The major heatwave is expected to hit as early as Wednesday and will last for around four to five days.