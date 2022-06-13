ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a budgeting expert – how supermarkets psychologically trick you into spending more & how to get the best deal

By Becky Pemberton
 5 days ago
A BUDGETING expert has revealed how supermarkets psychologically trick you into spending more money when you are shopping.

Richard Jackson from Housetastic said shoppers should be wary of store layouts, as these are always strategic.

Speaking to Fabulous, he said: “Supermarket psychology is a very real part of shop layouts.

“Most supermarkets place more expensive brands at eye level, taking advantage of those who might be in more of a rush to encourage them to get the more expensive items.

“When doing a big shop, look around the entire aisle as the cheaper, supermarket own-brand may either be hiding on the highest shelf or right at the bottom of the shelves.”

Richard also said tills are used for closing shoppers on “impulse buys”.

He added: “Tills are also known for tempting the impulse buyers in us, with checkouts covered in what’s considered essentials and treats to encourage adding to our trolley.

“Sometimes supermarkets will cover their till with promotional offers to tempt consumers to bulk up their weekly shop.”

He also advised the best strategy for keeping your shopping bill low each week.

Richard added: “To one-up the supermarket’s attempts at making us spend more money, you should be ready to spend more time to ensure you save money.

“Start with going into the supermarket with a strict list and don’t allow yourself to be tempted to stray from this.

“When looking for products on your list, keep an eye across all the shelves to find cheaper yet similar products and any good promotions or deals which may otherwise have been missed.

“Another tip to keep in mind is to look for products that are damaged and nearing their use-by date.

“If you present this to an employee, and you have a valid point, then the employee will have the authority to reduce the good for you.”

Shoppers should be wary of store layouts, as these are always strategic Credit: Getty

