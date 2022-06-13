Cowboys plan to involve Tony Pollard more in 2022

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - One of the biggest weapons in 2021 for the Dallas Cowboys was running back Tony Pollard, who used his versatility and explosiveness to become one of the team's most dangerous home run threats.

And according to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram , the Cowboys are going to utilize him more often in 2022.

And Pollard is ready, whether it be from the running back spot, or at slot receiver.

“I’m open to anything just being on the field, being able to make the most of my opportunities,” Pollard said, via Clarence Hill. “If I have to line up in the slot a little more, whatever it takes, I’m ready to do it. . . . You have to make a guy or two miss and I’m off to the races.”

Pollard, who started his career as a receiver with the Memphis Tigers in college, already has the knowledge to play the position.

Now it is just about getting reacquainted to the role.

Last season, Pollard had over 1,000 yards from scrimmage, rushing 130 times for 719 yards and two scores, to go along with 39 catches for 337 yards.