ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

New email shows Texas A&M urged SEC to punish Nick Saban

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jkON7_0g9IsniE00

View the original article to see embedded media.

The furor over Nick Saban's comments regarding Texas A&M and its recruiting class extended well past Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher and his now-famous rant.

It also included Texas A&M itself, which directly intervened to the SEC, asking commissioner Greg Sankey to suspend and fine the Alabama coach.

Athletic director Ross Bjork and school president Katherine Banks sent a strongly worded email to SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey to that effect.

A&M wanted "strong, public action"

"Coach Saban's statement is false, beneath the dignity of the SEC, and corrosive to the fabric of sportsmanship in college football as a whole and especially within the SEC," the email said, according to On3 Sports.

"We expect the league to take strong, public action against Coach Saban and the University of Alabama to demonstrate that such unprofessionalism and disrespect for Texas A&M's student-athletes, coaches, and the university as a whole, will not be tolerated.

"A public apology from Coach Saban to Coach Fisher, Aggie Football, and Texas A&M University is a good starting point, but the league should also consider monetary and participation penalties against Coach Saban."

A&M: Nick Saban broke SEC rules

Saban told a group of Birmingham area business leaders that Texas A&M "bought every player on their team," referring to the new NIL rules.

Those remarks broke SEC rules, according to Texas A&M.

"Coach Saban's statement was a blatant violation of SEC bylaws regarding sportsmanship," the email read.

"More significantly, without citing any facts to support his statement, Coach Saban is accusing every, single player in Texas A&M's recruiting class and current football team of violating NCAA name, image and likeness (NIL) guidelines and Texas state law."

In response, the SEC reprimanded both Saban and Fisher, saying the coaches violated SEC bylaws on "ethical conduct for derogatory comments and public criticism of another institution's athletics program and staff."

That appears to be as far as the SEC wants this to go.

All in all, just another bit of fuel on the fire for when Texas A&M visits Alabama on Oct. 8 in what will be one of the most impactful games on the college football schedule.

( h/t On3 Sports )

More from College Football HQ

Saban: A&M "bought every player on their team"

Jimbo reacts to Saban: "We're done"

A&M declares war on Saban, saying he broke SEC rules

Jimbo: Somebody should've slapped Nick Saban

SEC steps in amid Jimbo/Saban feud

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names The 1 'Closest' Head Coach To Nick Saban

Paul Finebaum will not entertain another coach in college football being better than Nick Saban. Frankly, nobody should, considering how successful he's been. The spot behind Saban has been widely debated during the offseason and Finebaum has again doubled-down on Kirby Smart deserving to be in that spot. "A lot...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reacts To Nick Saban Punishment Suggestion

Much like everyone else, Paul Finebaum finds the Texas A&M administration's suggestion to punish Nick Saban pretty stupid. On Monday, Texas A&M sent in a written request that called for the SEC to suspend or fine Saban after the comments he made about the university. "Coach Saban’s statement is false,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

ESPN's Paul Finebaum Blasts College Baseball Head Coach

Notre Dame stunned the college baseball world by eliminating top-ranked Tennessee from the NCAA tournament on Sunday. The Volunteers, who entered the super regionals with just seven losses all season, suffered a 7-3 defeat in the deciding matchup of the three-game series. Tennessee finished 57-9 without a ticket to the College Baseball World Series.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
Sports
College Station, TX
College Sports
State
Alabama State
College Station, TX
Football
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Ross Bjork
Person
Nick Saban
The Spun

Look: 4-Star Commit Has Message For Arch Manning

It seems everyone in the nation is attempting to recruit highly-touted quarterback Arch Manning to their college football programs. Earlier this week, the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs landed their first recruit of the month in Joshua Miller. The four-star offensive lineman, who was previously committed to Penn State, wasted no time in recruiting Manning to Athens.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Academics Drama

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman continues to take not so subtle jabs at his alma mater ahead of the Irish's season opener against Ohio State. Most recently, Freeman took a little swipe at the Buckeyes academics. Saying in an interview with CBS Sports:. 'You don’t go to class [at...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#College Football#American Football#Sec#Aggies#The University Of Alabama#Aggie Football
The Spun

Texas vs. Alabama Is A Sellout: College Football World Reacts

It's gonna be a full house when Nick Saban and Alabama pack up for Austin, Texas in Week 2. On Wednesday, Longhorns football's verified account announced that tickets for Alabama-Texas are officially sold out. The college football world reacted to the news on social media. "World about to see a...
AUSTIN, TX
HBCU Gameday

Duane Ross introduced, drops bomb at Tennessee

Former NC A&T head track & field coach Duane Ross debuted Monday at Tennessee and hinted that his son, three-time NCAA 400 meter champion and Olympic 4x400 meter relay gold medalist Randolph Ross Jr., will join him. The post Duane Ross introduced, drops bomb at Tennessee appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

Joel Klatt Releases His College Football Preseason Top 5

FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt unveiled his preseason college football top five on Tuesday afternoon. Not surprisingly, Klatt has Alabama atop his personal poll. Ohio State is next, with defending national champion Georgia coming in third. Those seem to be popular picks for the first three teams on various preseason...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the Big Ten head football coaches

We went through and ranked the quarterbacks, running backs, and pass-catchers during our post-spring rankings. Now we are going to rank the Big Ten head coaches. The Big Ten has plenty of really good coaches — which is a big reason why the Big Ten is one of the best conferences in football — and the top five-to-six coaches could go in about any order you choose.
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
407
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy