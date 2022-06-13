Columbus cop, son ride bikes across country to support First Responders' Bridge

Columbus Police Officer James Poole and his son, Jonah, have been bicycling across the country for six weeks to help first responders help themselves.

James Poole, 49, said the pair started their approximately 2,750 cycling journey, sponsored by Coughlin Cars, on May 2 at the Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles, California, pedaling east.

When they reached Westerville on June 3, they had logged about 2,300 miles with about 450 to go in the “saddle,” said James Poole, a Pickerington resident.

They cycled into Westerville’s First Responders Park, 374 W. Main St., joined by riders from all over, along with police and fire departments and many members of the public.

A week later, June 10, they ended their journey at the Annapolis, Maryland, shores, stopping at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C. along the way.

“We wanted to go coast to coast and dip our front wheels in the waters,” James Poole said.

He said they met a Florida officer at the national memorial who was visiting to show respect to a fellow officer who recently died in the line of duty in his jurisdiction.

He said the ride was something his son wanted to do before starting graduate school.

And, he said, they wanted to dedicate the journey to a cause – the First Responders' Bridge, a nonprofit made up of first responders who have experienced traumatic events first hand, clinicians who have counseled numerous first responders and business and community leaders who have a heart for helping first responder heroes and their families, according to its website.

“Over my 27 years, I worked for New Paris (at the border of Ohio and Indiana) for nine months before coming to Columbus,” James Poole said. “I came to Columbus in spring, 1996. In my years, I’ve had close friends who have taken their own lives by their own weapon and co-workers pass away from substance abuse.

"My wife and I have been together 31 years," he said. "We have an older son who decided to join law enforcement, too. In December 2018 he was in a critical incident. His wife was pregnant at the time. The fear and look in her eyes; we were at a loss for words. Jennifer, my wife, started looking for resources and found the Bridge on Facebook."

Pool said the Westerville-based organization was accepting applications for a retreat that helps take participants from hurting to healing, according to its website.

"We all agreed the four of us would attend," James Poole said. "As a 22-year veteran, I got a lot out of it, knowing we aren’t the only ones dealing with this. It gave us peace. My son and daughter-in-law were able to take a lot from it, too.”

Jonah Poole, 22, said the Bridge really helped his family, and he knew he had some free time after graduating a semester early from Mount Vernon Nazarene University before starting dental school at LECOM School of Dental Medicine in Florida in July.

“I wanted to do something cool,” he said. “One of my college professors did something similar. Mom said, 'You guys should do it for a cause.' The first thing that came to mind was the (First Responders’) Bridge. They helped our family out. I figured it was a good way to give back and give awareness.”

After the tragic deaths of Westerville police officers Tony Morelli and Eric Joering, retired Westerville Police Officer Mike Pavolino and retired Columbus Officer Mick Yinger realized there’s great support for the families and community when a first responder dies in the line of duty, but First Responders' Bridge identified a need to extend this support to the first responder who experiences a single traumatic event or the one who has built up years of stress.

“The mission of First Responders' Bridge is to support all active and retired first responders and their families, loved ones or caregivers who are experiencing, or have experienced, any traumatic or life-altering event. The Bridge will promote personal growth and healthy relationships with a multi-faceted approach in a safe and confidential environment,” the website states.

Mick Yinger, executive director of First Responders’ Bridge, said (James) Poole and his family attended the first expense-free, 3-day retreat, where they received information about health and well-being as it relates to first responders who have experienced trauma or traumatic events and their significant others who have supported them.

The participants listen to keynote speakers and peer speakers who share their knowledge and experience with first responder trauma.

Yinger said the Pooles' ride to benefit the organization has been the largest donation to date.

“It has been great,” he said. “Last count was $12,740. Each retreat is $65,000. We have anywhere from 100 to 116 (attend). We try to keep it around 100 to keep it personal.”

"First Responders' Bridge has provided resources and support to hundreds of first responders and their significant others who have been struggling with mental health issues as the result of trauma they have sustained in service to their communities." said Ron McMillin, assistant chief of the Westerville Division of Police who also serve as a Bridge's board of trustees member.

James Poole said the most important message is to bring awareness of mental health to first responders.

“We have first responders that are dealing with people’s crisis,” he said. “My question is, ‘Are they in a crisis themselves?’ If there’s any way at all to bring awareness and get rid of the stigma... My thing as an officer is if my physical and mental wellness are in check, I’m going to be a better officer.”

He said they spoke to a lot of first responders and members of the public on their ride.

“There are so many people out there who had family members or friends who had taken their own lives,” he said. “And they were First Responders. We were at a restaurant and a lady who was the owner said a police officer’s daughter there took her own life because she had a hard time in school because he was a police officer. She said he was drinking his way to death.”

Jonah Poole said the journey was more of a mental than physical test.

“You dive into the deepest depths of your mind when you’re struggling,” he said. “You kind of not only experience more but relive moments when you’re thinking about life – the choices you’ve made and are going to make. Because of that, you’re able to dig deep into your mind, memories you know.”

Jonah Poole said if he could boil it down to a one-lesson word, it would be gratitude.

He said he and his dad started their trip pulling a buggy.

“We got through California and started shipping things back,” he said. “You realize in life, all the things you really don’t need, all the burdens weighing you down. The sacrifices you’re making, they don’t seem like sacrifices. You’re able to use your gratitude. When it’s sucky, you want to quit. But you look in retrospect that you got through that day, so you can get through the next day. It’s a rolling concept of being able to push yourself more every day.”

He said they met a lot of amazing people on their trip.

“I feel like I’ve lived another life in this short amount of time,” he said. “I’d say 100% of our face-to-face interaction has been positive. We tell our story and they tell theirs. It’s crazy how lives intersect. It was also very cool to learn, traveling the array of America and being able to see a lot of things and take everything in.”

To support first responder mental health, visit First Responders' Bridge website, firstrespondersbridge.org.

