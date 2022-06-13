West Genesee senior dedicates Girl Scout Gold Award project to the history of Camillus

Tully, N.Y — So, what sets apart the menu at The Loft at Vesper Hills in Tully from other golf course or burger-and-beer restaurants in the area? It’s a three-letter word. Owners Mark and Suzanne Drumm bought the golf course on Octagon Road in 2012, committing to extensive renovations of the property, including the clubhouse and restaurant. The couple already owned a nearby alpaca farm and added yaks to their brood in 2014. Their Bentwood Alpacas and Yaks farm supplies yak meat for the menu, which finds itself utilized in various menu items, including chili, meatballs and burgers.

TULLY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO