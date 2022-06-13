ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camillus, NY

West Genesee senior dedicates Girl Scout Gold Award project to the history of Camillus

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Genesee High School Senior Kathleen Glass dedicated her time and Girl Scout Gold Award project to her local community. Glass spent 100 hours over the...

Reservations for Sunset Tiki Tours in Oswego Harbor begin Friday

(WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego will begin hosting Sunset Tiki Tours in the Oswego Harbor Friday, July 1. Reservations are first-come, first-served and will start to be taken Friday, June 17. Tours will go from July 1 through Labor Day and run Wednesday through Sunday from 7 – 9 p.m.
OSWEGO, NY
Interview: Reverend Bernard Alex speaks on Juneteenth Festival in Syracuse

(WSYR – TV) — NewsChannel 9 talks with Reverend Bernard Alex from Victory Temple Fellowship Church in Syracuse, and member of the Juneteenth committee. Alex discusses the significance of the federal holiday and the events that will occur in Syracuse this weekend to celebrate and honor the importance of June 19.
SYRACUSE, NY
Black bear spotted in the Town of Norwich

(WSYR – TV) — A large male black bear was spotted on Calvary Drive and in the Town of Norwich near Rexford Street and NYS 23, Thursday afternoon. Representatives of the DEC recommended that citizens remove easily accessible food sources such as bird feeders, pet food, messy grills, and garbage cans from their property at this time.
NORWICH, NY
City
Camillus, NY
Sunshine Horses to host Annual Open House June 18

(WSYR – TV) — The barn doors are open! Sunshine Horses, a 100% volunteer horse rescue organization, is hosting their second open house since the pandemic on June 18, 11-3 p.m. The farm is located at 3721 Verplank Road in the Town of Clay. The fun packed day...
CLAY, NY
10th Annual Mexico VFW Car Show Benefits Veterans

MEXICO, NY – Automotive enthusiasts rolled into the expansive grounds of the Mexico Veterans of Foreign Wars Post on Sunday, June 12, to show off their polished custom and restored vehicles and raise funds for the organization’s support of veterans of all wars. Hot rodders and spectators were...
MEXICO, NY
#Local History#Erie Canal#Highschool#Girl Scout Gold Award#West Genny
Yak burgers and gorgeous views at The Loft at Vesper Hills (Dining Out Review)

Tully, N.Y — So, what sets apart the menu at The Loft at Vesper Hills in Tully from other golf course or burger-and-beer restaurants in the area? It’s a three-letter word. Owners Mark and Suzanne Drumm bought the golf course on Octagon Road in 2012, committing to extensive renovations of the property, including the clubhouse and restaurant. The couple already owned a nearby alpaca farm and added yaks to their brood in 2014. Their Bentwood Alpacas and Yaks farm supplies yak meat for the menu, which finds itself utilized in various menu items, including chili, meatballs and burgers.
TULLY, NY
New York Blues Festival returns June 16-18

(WSYR – TV) — The 30th Anniversary of the Blues Festival will take place June 16, 17 and 18 in Chevy Court at the New York State Fairgrounds. Music performances by JJ Grey & Mofro, Vanessa Collier, The Kingsnakes, Ron Spencer Band featuring Joe Whiting, Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience, GA-20 and many others!
Curt C. Dunsmore – June 13, 2022

Curt “Curtie” C. Dunsmore, 32, of Oswego, passed away unexpectedly June 13th, 2022 from a seizure. Curtie was born April 8th, 1990 in Oswego to Curt and Tracy (Dunsmore) LeBeau. He was a graduate of Oswego High School class of 2008. Curtie was currently employed by Eagle Beverage....
OSWEGO, NY
Two Local Teachers Named Recipients of the Empire State Excellence in Teaching

Yesterday, Governor Kathy Hochel announced the recipients of the Empire State Excellence in Teaching Award. Overall, 54 teachers from grades P-12 were rewarded for their impressive skills as an educator but also the success of all their students. Cortland Enlarged City School District was one of the school districts with...
CORTLAND, NY
Girl Scout
High School
Gold
Education
Cancer Q&A with Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY

While celebrating Cancer Survivor Month this June, Dr. Iqra Choudary of Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY answers some of the fundamental questions about cancer. Dr. Choudary works at HOA’s Auburn branch, and was drawn to Central New York after studying in Rochester. Dr. Choudary explains the importance of having quality...
Tornado watch issued for much of Upstate New York

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A tornado watch has been issued for much of Upstate New York through 11 p.m. today. The National Weather Service said a few tornadoes are possible as severe storms bring damaging winds and large hail. In addition to the tornado watch, a severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for several areas, including northern Onondaga County, for winds of up to 60 mph and hail the size of golf balls.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Hail and wind damage reported in parts of CNY on Thursday

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Early Thursday morning and then again late afternoon and early evening were not so quiet with respect to the weather in CNY. There were numerous severe thunderstorm warnings on top of having a tornado watch that has been since discontinued. The reports of damage were scattered and not...
SYRACUSE, NY
Black bear spotted in Verona: Tips if you encounter a bear

(WSYR – TV) — A black bear was spotted Sunday roaming around the Village of Verona near the Verona Fire Department. Watch above to see a video of the bear, courtesy of Megan Marie Spina. The NYSDEC has advice on what to do if a bear ambles through...
VERONA, NY
Fort Hill Cemetery Juneteenth Walking Tour

As part of Auburn’s Juneteenth celebrations, Fort Hill Cemetery will be holding a walking tour of the cemetery this Sunday. Seasoned tour guide Hobie Romig will lead people through the history of Fort Hill’s African American population. Stops on the tour include the graves of Harriet Tubman and Jerome Holland.
Syracuse native Post Malone welcomes baby girl, announces engagement

“Congratulations” to Syracuse native Post Malone, who is officially a dad. The “One Right Now” singer-rapper told Howard Stern on Monday that he welcomed his first child, a baby girl, and announced that he’s engaged. The reveal came as Malone, 26, said he “kissed” his “baby girl” before leaving their home for a recording studio.
SYRACUSE, NY
New York State Fair New Show Announcement! This One Rocks!

Do you love the the music that came out in the 1980's as much as I do? Van Halen! Journey! Bon Jovi and a ton of other bands had some of their greatest success in that decade. At the same time some bands got knocked around for being a "hair band". You had to have some credibility if you were going to survive to 80's as a Rock band.
