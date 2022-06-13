Rare Air: Steph Curry’s Autographed Rookie Card Could Sell For More Than $500K

A s Stephen Curry dominates the NBA Finals , the price for all of his merch goes up.

Before Curry was one of the best shooters the NBA had ever seen, he was just a rookie out of Davidson College trying to bring some relevancy to the flailing Golden State Warriors . And like most first-years, he’s got a baby face rookie card. The only difference is that now it’s worth a massive pile of cash.

A 2009 rookie card of Chef Curry’s is on the auction block at PWCC Marketplace, and its rarity already has bids of over $400,000. The card has some added value because, aside from his photo, the front features a cut-out of his actual jersey complemented by his autograph in blue ink. The back previews his stats and honors one of his career’s most famous triple-double performances.

“Curry’s 36 points, 13 assists, and 10 rebounds on Feb. 10, 2010, against the Clippers made him the sixth rookie to post a triple-double and first since Jason Kidd in 1995,” reads the card. “Two games later, he dished out 15 assists, the most by a Warriors rookie since Tim Hardaway’s 16 in 1990.”

In addition to being one of the greatest point guards on the hardwood, only 99 of these cards exist, which helped the bidding grow to astronomical prices. With a current bid of $420,000, it’s expected to go for upwards of $500,000.

Curry and the Golden State Warriors are facing off against the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals. The series is tied up at two games a piece, as Game 5 kicks off tonight, June 13, at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

Head Coach Steve Kerr reassured the public about Curry’s out-of-this-world abilities when sideline reporter Lisa Salters asked him what the key to the 34-year-old’s hot start was.

“He’s really good at basketball,” the 8-time NBA Champ said with a big smile on his face.