U.S. Open Giveaway (Free Chance to Win $1,000)

Jordan Spieth is one of the favorites and a trendy pick for the 2022 US Open but a rumored illness could have his playing status in doubt. The 2022 US Open is offering so much to talk about, from the LIV Golf defectors now mingling with the PGA Tour stalwarts to Rory McIlroy trying to recapture major championship glory to Jon Rahm looking to defend his title and much more. Yet, when you look around betting circles, it won’t take long to find people loving Jordan Spieth’s chances at The Country Club.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO