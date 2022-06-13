ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

U.S. Open Giveaway (Free Chance to Win $1,000)

By Iain MacMillan
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Our $500 PGA Championship Giveaway was such a success, that we decided to bring it back for the U.S. Open AND double the prize!. So, if you're interested in winning a $1,000 VISA gift...

fansided.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

US Open rumors: Jordan Spieth leaves practice, unsure of playing status

Jordan Spieth is one of the favorites and a trendy pick for the 2022 US Open but a rumored illness could have his playing status in doubt. The 2022 US Open is offering so much to talk about, from the LIV Golf defectors now mingling with the PGA Tour stalwarts to Rory McIlroy trying to recapture major championship glory to Jon Rahm looking to defend his title and much more. Yet, when you look around betting circles, it won’t take long to find people loving Jordan Spieth’s chances at The Country Club.
GOLF
Interesting Engineering

7 functional camping lanterns to say goodbye to dark nights

Camping lanterns are a very valuable investment for anyone who loves to camp. They are a must-have item for those who love to spend time outdoors. Camping lanterns come in many different shapes, sizes, and styles. They can be purchased from any camping or outdoor store and they vary in price depending on their features and the amount of light that they produce.
LIFESTYLE
FanSided

Relive the Cosmic Summer Event trailer to get in the summer mood

Summer is here and we’re relieving some things you may have missed. It’s fair to say that despite Fortnite’s giant player base, not everyone is aware of every little detail of the game. We know for a fact that the Zero Build addition to the game brought in a whole new heap of players. Some old, some first-timers. They all came in to try the new mode.
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

FanSided

260K+
Followers
491K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy