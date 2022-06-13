ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Post Malone To Perform In Tulsa This Fall

By Drake Johnson
 4 days ago
Grammy-nominated artist Post Malone is set to perform at Tulsa's BOK Center this fall, the venue announced Monday morning.

Malone's "Twelve Carat Tour" will visit Green Country on Friday, October 28, with tickets starting at $39.50.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 17, at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets HERE.

The tour, with special guest Roddy Ricch, will travel across North America on a 33-city outing that kicks off in Omaha, Nebraska on September, 10, and concludes in Los Angeles on November 15.

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

