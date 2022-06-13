Adrian Geurink

Barbara Jager age 83, of East Saugatuck, died in Christ Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Barb was a lifelong member of the Christian Reformed Church, first in Drenthe and then in East Saugatuck. For over 20 years, Barbara worked in the kitchen of Holland Christian Schools, baking and making change. With her beloved husband of 60 years, Alvin, she volunteered in many settings including Vacation Bible School, Kids Hope, and disaster relief. Barb is lovingly remembered for her love of God, playing the piano, gardening, birding, reading, sewing, and knitting.
