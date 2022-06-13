Adrian Geurink

WRIGHT TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, June 16, 2022) – It was a scene that looked worse than what it was between Marne and Coopersville late on Thursday morning. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Christopher Dill, deputies and first responders were dispatched to a multi-vehicle pileup involving a semi-truck fuel tanker on westbound I-96 near the 21 mile marker around 11:20 AM. All westbound traffic was stopped by the collision in which the semi driver, a 54-year-old Greenville man, apparently was adjusting his radio and failed to see traffic stopped ahead due to road work. The rig struck a large camper trailer that was being pulled by a pickup truck, causing both vehicles to jack knife and careen into a SUV ahead.

COOPERSVILLE, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO