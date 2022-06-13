ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zeeland, MI

Adrian Geurink

By Patty Vandenberg
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdrian Geurink, age 92, peacefully passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022. Adrian was born November 23, 1929, on the family farm in Borculo, to Henry and Hattie (Blauwkamp) Geurink. He attended school in Borculo, started working, and later married...

