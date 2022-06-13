I’m an interior expert – 9 buys from shops such as Asda and B&M which instantly make your home look luxurious

IF you're looking to make your home feel a little more luxurious or sophisticated, you might expect you'd have to splash some serious cash to turn your dreams into a reality.

However, with extensive homeware ranges available from money-saving stores such as B&M, Asda, The Range and Dunelm, thankfully you couldn't be more wrong.

We all want our home to feel luxurious - but you don't have to spend mega bucks to achieve this Credit: Getty

There are loads of bargains for you to snap up, all guaranteed to give your home that designer feel on a budget.

Here, We Buy Any House property pro Bruna Pani and Housetastic interior design expert Joan Gair share their top buys that will instantly make your home look more luxurious...

Appeal to the senses

Candles are a great way to instantly make your property feel luxurious.

Bruna says: "Our sense of smell is extremely influential, and sometimes a lovely smell can evoke a calming and enjoyable feeling.

This range of candles from B&M Bargains costs just £2.50, and is available in a range of scents Credit: Online

If placed carefully, candles can add a feeling of luxury in any room Credit: Getty

"Thankfully, there are lots of budget-friendly candles that create a delightful aroma, and the Homestead candles from B&M, priced just £2.50, are no exception.

"Available in scents White Leather and Cedarwood, Coconut and Soft Sandalwood and Velvet and Vanilla, these candles are the perfect way to add a decorative feature to have in your home and unleash a luxurious scent."

Flower power

Never underestimate a classy vessel for your fresh flowers.

Bruna says: "To add a touch of elegance to your house, the Scandanavian Helena Vase from The Range is only £12.99.

A simple vase can be an elegant way to show off your fresh flowers, which don't have to be expensive to look great Credit: Online

A vase can add a touch of class, especially if accompanied with a fresh bouquet Credit: Getty

"It will instantly elevate the way you display flowers in the home.

"Designed to be a focal feature, the vase is a way to add a touch of luxury.

"It will also draw attention to the accent of your favourite fresh flowers."

Add beauty to your bathroom

The last thing you want is for the bathroom to look cluttered, as that will only serve to cheapen the look, so it's really important to choose a few items carefully.

Bruna says: "When it comes to our bathrooms, it can be a challenging time trying to find the perfect way to display our items practically but still retain a sense of style.

"Available in three different colours, this three-piece textured bathroom accessory set from Studio, priced £7.50, is the perfect way to add a little bit of luxury to your bathroom.

"You can also display your essentials in a fashionable way that compliments the overall aesthetic of the room."

This three piece set is the perfect storage solution, and is just £7.50 Credit: Online

Luxury lighting

Adding some ambient lighting is a surefire winner too.

Bruna says: "Having your home flooded with the main light can be intrusive at the best of times, so incorporating lamps is a great way to add an ambiance to the room that is calming.

"Floor lamps are extremely stylish and add a sophisticated element to the room.

"These tripod floor lamps are available from B&M, priced £55, and come in copper and black, matte black and chrome and silver."

Lighting is important to create the right ambience Credit: Online

Contemporary class

A statement piece not only looks great, but can also be a conversation starter.

Bruna says: "If you’re looking for a way to add a contemporary piece of furniture to your home, then look no further.

"The Kaili Beige Tray from Kave Home is the perfect addition to any lounge area and is the perfect way to stylishly balance your favourite drinks or snacks on.

"Priced at just £7.50, the piece is a cheap and aesthetically pleasing alternative to an ordinary tray."

This tray is both cheap and aesthetically pleasing Credit: Online

Devil's in the detail

There's a lot to be said about the impact of soft furnishings, and the accessories you choose that add comfort and style, in both the bedroom and living room.

Joan says: "Whether you’re a fan of dark or natural interiors, B&M’s Ebony Leaves Mono Duvet Set, £18, works well.

"It’s reversible, so you can enjoy the sumptuous monochrome tropical pattern on one side or flip it over to the neutral side and create a more relaxing spa-style vibe."

In terms of embellishing a bed or a sofa, you also can't go wrong with a cushion, or a throw.

Joan says: "B&M’s tasselled and tufted boudoir cushions, £8, are ideal for adding comfort and texture to beds and sofas and give off a lovely, relaxed boho vibe.

"The Mandala Print Round Floor Cushion, £20, from Asda’s George Home range adds a sense of comfort to your lounge.

"With its detailed patterning and pom-pom trim, it adds a bit of decadence too."

Bruna adds: "Having a throw in your house is an essential part of creating a luxury space.

"Ideally, you want something cosy and stylish, that you can get wrapped up in while watching TV.

"This white faux fur throw from Dunelm, £32.50, is not only a great decorative piece but is the perfect way to make a luxurious and comfortable addition to your home."