Hartford, CT

Dementia specialist discusses National Alzheimer’s and Brain Month

By Darren Kramer
 3 days ago

(WTNH) – Alzheimer’s disease can be devastating and affects a lot of people in this state and their families. June is National Alzheimer’s and Brain Month, recognizing the need for awareness of this disease and cognitive health.

Patty O’Brian, dementia specialist at Hartford HealthCare’s Center for Healthy Aging is discussing this disease.

For more information, you can reach out to the Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging at 877-424-4641 and ask for a dementia specialist.

Watch the video above for the full segment.

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

