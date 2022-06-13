ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Seen On The Summer Jam Scene: Cardi, Chlöe & City Girls Perform At Annual Concert

By @IamDaniCanada
Bossip
Bossip
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y76cq_0g9Ip3Uo00

Hot 97’s beloved Summer Jam concert went down this weekend with 9 hours of performances, activations, and tributes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d4FFn_0g9Ip3Uo00

Source: Johnny Nunez/WireImage / Getty

Summer Jam 2022 brought out a bevy of artists to perform their top hits. Included in the lineup was Saucy Santana who still performed his track “Booty” which samples Beyoncé’s “Crazy In Love” despite looming controversy over those Blue Ivy tweets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FPNpk_0g9Ip3Uo00

Source: Johnny Nunez/WireImage / Getty

Also seen on the scene were Colin Kapernick and his Hot 97 host girlfriend, Nessa. The two posed with Yung Miami ahead of her performing alongside her City Girls cohort JT.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cDkmB_0g9Ip3Uo00

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Speaking of JT, she cheesed for the cameras and showed off her elaborate inches…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n0ym5_0g9Ip3Uo00

Source: Johnny Nunez/WireImage / Getty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=243ZfK_0g9Ip3Uo00

Source: Johnny Nunez/WireImage / Getty

before hitting the Summer Jam stage with Miami in their coordinating colorful ensembles.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HOT 97 (@hot97)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by JT🦋 (@thegirljt)

Also seen on the scene were Remy Ma and Fat Joe…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hOPkT_0g9Ip3Uo00

Source: Johnny Nunez/WireImage / Getty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cLF3u_0g9Ip3Uo00

Source: Johnny Nunez/WireImage / Getty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mypVY_0g9Ip3Uo00

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

At one point during the show, DJ Drewski wowed the crowd by bringing out Cardi B for a surprise performance.

An excited Cardi got the crowd hype to her verse on Kay Flock’s “Shake It” while wearing Jean Paul Gaultier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=134gT0_0g9Ip3Uo00

Source: Johnny Nunez/WireImage / Getty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sFsxu_0g9Ip3Uo00

Source: Johnny Nunez/WireImage / Getty

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Fashion Bomb Daily (@fashionbombdaily)

She later posed alongside Joe Budden and Colin Kaepernick outside of her Sprinter van.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u7Rny_0g9Ip3Uo00

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NESSA (@nessnitty)

Other Summer Jam performers included Dream Doll who brought out CJ to perform his single “Whoopty”…

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HOT 97 (@hot97)

Shenseea…

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HOT 97 (@hot97)

Lil Kim…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07kuRk_0g9Ip3Uo00

Source: Dave Kotinsky / Getty

and Fivio Foreign who declared himself the King of New York.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HOT 97 (@hot97)

The King was later blessed by Chlöe Bailey who showed off her bangin’ baaaawdy in a jumpsuit while singing [and grinding] to their collaboration, “Hello.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HOT 97 (@hot97)

Helloooooo Chlöe, indeed!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S5jCW_0g9Ip3Uo00

Source: Johnny Nunez/WireImage / Getty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ihdz_0g9Ip3Uo00

Source: Johnny Nunez/WireImage / Getty

During a sentimental moment, HOT 97 personalities all joined together to pay respects to the late, DJ Kay Slay who sadly passed away earlier this year from COVID complications. In addition to the hosts, The Drama King was celebrated by Papoose, Busta Rhymes, Remy Ma, The LOX, Juelz Santana, and The Lobby Boyz, Jim Jones and Maino.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HOT 97 (@hot97)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HOT 97 (@hot97)

Roddy Ricch also hit the stage after missing out on his Governor’s Ball performance due to an arrest for criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and unlawful possession of the weapon. He was released Sunday after the charges were dismissed and he performed alongside Mustard.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HOT 97 (@hot97)

Who was your fave at this year’s Summer Jam?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zL7Oa_0g9Ip3Uo00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33xExq_0g9Ip3Uo00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KxwVv_0g9Ip3Uo00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VQpR1_0g9Ip3Uo00

Comments / 0

Related
toofab.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wows in New Dance Video to Doja Cat's Single Vegas

Daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie shows off her dancing prowess. The daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie strutted her stuff in a new YouTube video from the famed Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, California. Shiloh was seen expertly dancing to Doja Cat's new single "Vegas" from the "Elvis" soundtrack and showed off her choreography from a class taught by Hamilton Evans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy