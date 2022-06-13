ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Santander, Mountcastle, Odor homer as O's beat Royals 10-7

610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ndjWr_0g9Iowz100

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Anthony Santander, Ryan Mountcastle and Rougned Odor hit solo home runs, leading the Baltimore Orioles over the Kansas City Royals 10-7 on Sunday.

Hunter Dozier, Michael A. Taylor and Bobby Witt Jr. homered for the Royals.

Baltimore jumped on Brad Keller (1-8) with three homers in the first two innings.

Santander hit a 455-foot drive into the right-field fountains in the first.

Mountcastle and Odor hit back-to-back home runs to start a four-run second inning. It was the fifth time this season and the third in June that the Orioles hit back-to-back homers.

“We swung the bat well all day," Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said. "We had really good at-bats and it started early, which is great to see, we haven’t done that a ton. Putting five runs up in the first couple of innings and hitting a few homers, that was nice.”

Cedric Mullins had four hits and drove in two runs for Baltimore. Richie Martin and Austin Hays each had three hits and two RBIs.

Dean Kremer (1-1) tossed five innings and allowed one earned run and four hits. He won his first game since his major league debut in September 2020, snapping an 0-9 stretch in 17 starts and claiming his first career win on the road.

Click here to grab all the newest team merch and tickets right now to get in on the action.

“You can't complain about getting some early run support,” Kremer said. “It is a lot more relaxing pitching with a good lead.”

Cionel Pérez notched his first career save with a scoreless ninth.

Keller gave up five runs on seven hits in 1 2/3 innings. The three home runs he allowed tied a career-high set in 2019 and it was his shortest outing of the season.

"I just felt like I didn’t have much command of anything out there," Keller said. “It was tough and I felt like they all kept flying out of my hand and not going anywhere I wanted it to go. We had a good gameplan going in but didn’t execute the pitches.”

Royals manager Mike Matheny agreed.

“Brad just didn’t have a feel for anything," Matheny said. “When you can’t control the fastball it’s going to be a long one. He never got in a groove.”

Taylor and Witt hit solo home runs in the eighth inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: LHP Jake Brentz (left flexor strain) was transferred to the 60-day injured list. Brentz was initially placed on the 10-day IL on April 30.

ROSTER MOVES

Royals: LHP Amir Garrett was reinstated from the injured list. LHP Angel Zerpa was optioned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas in a corresponding move.

Orioles: Baltimore released INF Chris Owings.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Kyle Bradish (1-3, 6.45 ERA) starts on the road against Toronto.

Royals: Begin a nine-game West Coast swing against San Francisco with RHP Brady Singer (3-1, 4.33 ERA) set to start.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto not in Dodgers' lineup Tuesday night

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Alberto is being replaced at second base by Gavin Lux versus Angels starter Noah Syndergaard. In 64 plate appearances this season, Alberto has a .238 batting average with a .583 OPS, 1...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Giants' Mike Yastrzemski sitting on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Yastrzemski will move to the bench on Tuesday with Austin Slater starting in center field. Slater will bat first versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. numberFire's models project Slater...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Prospect Jacob Amaya Promoted To Triple-A Oklahoma City

Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Jacob Amaya was promoted from Double-A Tulsa to Triple-A Oklahoma City after a strong showing to begin the season. Amaya is the Dodgers’ No. 15 prospect, according to FanGraphs, and ranks No. 19 by MLB Pipeline. He has long been considered a glove-first shortstop who is likely to become a Major League utility player, but this season he has had an offensive breakout that has given some extra hope to his future outcome.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Yardbarker

White Sox Win in Lance Lynn’s Return Behind 2 Jose Abreu Homers

The Tigers and a rainy Monday evening in Detroit couldn’t spoil the long-awaited season debut of Lance Lynn. Jose Abreu added a pair of two-run homers in a 9-5 series-opening win for the Chicago White Sox. He’s Back!. Lynn was his usual self on the mound and displayed...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
numberfire.com

Austin Slater sitting Wednesday afternoon for San Francisco

San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Slater is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jonathan Heasley and the Kansas City Royals. What It Means:. Slater was the leadoff man on Tuesday against a lefty, but he's back on the bench for Wednesday's matinee. Luis Gonzalez...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Phillies' Yairo Munoz batting eighth on Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Yairo Munoz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Munoz will start at second base on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Trevor Rogers and the Marlins. Bryson Stott moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Munoz for 7.3 FanDuel points on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Braves hit five homers, beat Nats 10-4 for 13th straight win

WASHINGTON -- — Michael Harris II and Travis d’Arnaud each had three hits and homered for the second straight game, and the Atlanta Braves connected five times in their 13th straight win, 10-4 over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night. Atlanta hit back-to-back homers for the third straight...
ATLANTA, GA
610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610

Comments / 0

Community Policy