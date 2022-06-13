ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs re-sign Jerick McKinnon to one-year deal

By Justin Parrish
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Ensz_0g9IosS700

(610 Sports) – The Chiefs are re-signing running back Jerick McKinnon to a one-year deal according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

McKinnon was signed to a prove-it deal by the Chiefs ahead of the 2021 season and worked as a spot starter down the stretch and now has a chance to be a part of the team's rotation in 2022.

A former third-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2014, McKinnon spent the first four years of his career in Minnesota before signing a four-year, $30 million contract with $15.7 million guaranteed to play for the San Francisco 49'ers but tore his ACL ahead of the 2018 season. McKinnon would miss the entire 2018 season and subsequently re-aggravate the injury in training camp the next season.

After signing with the Chiefs last April, McKinnon appeared in 13 games and rushed for 62 yards on 12 carries to go along with 13 receptions for 107 yards and one touchdown.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL analyst says Odell Beckham Jr. would 'explode' if signed by Patriots

Speculation about Odell Beckham Jr. joining the New England Patriots has been around for years. And that speculation wasn’t farfetched, as Beckham admitted he was “very” close to signing with the organization. The 29-year-old considered signing with New England last season after a fallout with the Cleveland Browns, but he chose the Los Angeles Rams and ended up winning a Super Bowl.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
ClutchPoints

Von Miller reveals shocking reason for Bills move, why he ‘wasn’t content’ with Aaron Donald, Rams

The Buffalo Bills will enter their 2022 season with as much hype and expectation as any since Jim Kelly and the K-Gun offense in the early 1990’s. On paper, the Bills were the best team in football last year. Ultimately, they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime in the divisional round. That prompted […] The post Von Miller reveals shocking reason for Bills move, why he ‘wasn’t content’ with Aaron Donald, Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerick Mckinnon
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#The First Four Years#American Football#Espn#The Minnesota Vikings#Acl
ClutchPoints

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy reveals major Dak Prescott change that will make him more dangerous

The Dallas Cowboys will be poised to get back to the playoffs and make a deeper run in 2022 after a disappointing exit at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. While they are coming off a solid season where Dak Prescott played well, he’s set to be even healthier this year and that should […] The post Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy reveals major Dak Prescott change that will make him more dangerous appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. May Have His Sights Set On A New Contender

It will take time before Odell Beckham Jr. returns to NFL action after suffering an ACL injury in Super Bowl LVI. Still, his efforts helped the Los Angeles Rams win the title and he could have been the game’s Most Valuable Player if not for that incident. The timetable...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Condoleezza Rice Weighs In On Deshaun Watson: Fans React

Condoleeza Rice, a well-known Browns fans, recently opened up about the ongoing investigation into Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson. The former Secretary of State plans on withholding her judgement until the investigation is complete and all facts have been made available. “I’m someone who believes you keep an open mind until...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott's New Helmet

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was rocking a new helmet on Tuesday during minicamp. It looks a bit smaller compared to his last one and there also isn't much of a facemask. Elliott also looks to be rocking a visor. Here's a photo of it:. Cowboys fans are mixed with...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster gives epic first impression of Patrick Mahomes

Star wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, the newest member of the Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiving corps, knew he was in for a real treat playing with superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the 2022 NFL season. However, Smith-Schuster wasn’t ready for his epic first impression of Mahomes. Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire has the details. “Today […] The post Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster gives epic first impression of Patrick Mahomes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: T.J. Watt Reacts To Minkah Fitzpatrick's Record Contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers made Minkah Fitzpatrick the highest-paid safety ever on Wednesday. Since his arrival in the Burgh back in 2019, he's been a two-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro and matured into one of the best DBs in football. Fitzpatrick's record-breaking contract will reportedly pay out $18.4 million per season...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Joe Burrow Has Honest Comment About Second Contract

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took the NFL world by storm in 2021, leading the franchise to a Super Bowl appearance. With the market for quarterbacks at an all-time high, Burrow should be able to break the bank at some point in the future. However, the former No. 1 pick isn't really concerned about his financial situation at this point.
CINCINNATI, OH
610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610

Comments / 0

Community Policy