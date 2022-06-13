Chiefs re-sign Jerick McKinnon to one-year deal

(610 Sports) – The Chiefs are re-signing running back Jerick McKinnon to a one-year deal according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

McKinnon was signed to a prove-it deal by the Chiefs ahead of the 2021 season and worked as a spot starter down the stretch and now has a chance to be a part of the team's rotation in 2022.

A former third-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2014, McKinnon spent the first four years of his career in Minnesota before signing a four-year, $30 million contract with $15.7 million guaranteed to play for the San Francisco 49'ers but tore his ACL ahead of the 2018 season. McKinnon would miss the entire 2018 season and subsequently re-aggravate the injury in training camp the next season.

After signing with the Chiefs last April, McKinnon appeared in 13 games and rushed for 62 yards on 12 carries to go along with 13 receptions for 107 yards and one touchdown.