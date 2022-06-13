ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deborah James’ fund hits staggering £6.7million as she shares latest health update

By Terri-Ann Williams
 5 days ago
DAME Deborah James' Bowelbabe Fund has hit £6.7million, as the campaigner admits she's feeling 'knackered'.

The Sun columnist made the most of the warm weather over the weekend and managed to visit Glyndebourne opera house.

Dame Deborah James visited Glyndebourne opera house over the weekend Credit: Instagram
The 40-year-old has continued to campaign to raise money for her Bowelbabe Fund Credit: Instagram
The Sun writer was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer just days before Christmas in 2016 Credit: Instagram/@bowelbabe

Since being moved to palliative care last month, the 40-year-old has continued to fundraise for causes close to her heart.

Money from the fund will go towards helping Cancer Research UK, the Royal Marsden and Bowel Cancer UK - in order to support research into 'giving more Deborah's more time'.

The fund has now reached £6.7million - with another £1.1million set to be added on top of that with gift aid donations.

Over £6million has come from direct donations, with groups and other fundraising events also bringing in close to £40,000.

TO DONATE to BowelBabe Fund visit www.bowelbabe.org

The mum-of-two, who has incurable bowel cancer, last week said she is taking life “day-by-day” and at a much slower pace.

She is still tirelessly campaigning and virtually cheered those on who are taking part in the Race for Life.

Over the weekend, Debs got dressed up with her husband Sebastien Bowen to watch La bohème at the venue in East Sussex.

Opera-lover Debs explained she was "trying to see a few of her favourites one last time" as she receives end of life care for her bowel cancer.

Known by fans as BowelBabe, Debs said: "Be under no illusion! I'm knackered! I've worked out it takes me longer to get ready and organised to go than the time I actually last anywhere!

"Getting dressed is tiring, getting meds organised is tiring, the extra moving, the travel, the wondering what mood your stomach is in - it's all real!

"But then the feeling of making it to something you didn't think possible, having put makeup on, donning new shoes, with the sunshine smiling - well then it's all worth it!

"It's a kind of cheeky 'still living whilst dying' two fingers up to it all."

Deborah has been relishing in the summer months and soaking up the sunshine whenever she can - saying she is "trying to find the diamond moments in the rough."

Appearing on Lorraine a few days ago, she said she was taking life at a slower pace but is still beating survival odds.

She said: “I am doing okay, I'm stable, I think stable is a good thing.

“I'm taking life slowly, not on social media too much and just spending time in the garden with my family at a much slower pace of life, which is not what I'm used to.

“Taking life day by day and just continuing to feel blessed to have another day, knowing my time is limited.”

  • To pre-order Deborah’s book visit Amazon
  • Her t-shirt is available through In the Style in sizes 6-28
  • The Dame Deborah James rose, Bare Root, is available at World of Roses

The signs of bowel cancer you need to know - remember BOWEL

  1. B:Bleeding

There are several possible causes of bleeding from your bottom, of blood in your poo.

Bright red blood could come from swollen blood vessels, haemorrhoids or piles, in your back passage.

Dark red or black blood could come from your bowel or stomach.

Blood in your stools is one of the key signs of bowel cancer, so it’s important to mention it to your doctor so they can investigate.

2. O: Obvious change in loo habits

It’s important to tell your GP if you have noticed any changes in your bowel habits, that lasts three weeks or longer.

It’s especially important if you have also noticed signs of blood in your poo.

You might notice you need to go to the loo more often, you might have looser stools or feel like you’re not going enough or fully emptying your bowels.

Don’t be embarrassed, your GP will have heard a lot worse! Speak up and get it checked.

3. W: Weight loss

This is less common than the other symptoms, but an important one to be aware of. If you’ve lost weight and don’t really know why, it’s worth mentioning to your GP.

You may not feel like eating, feel sick, bloated and not hungry.

4. E: Extreme tiredness

Bowel cancer that causes bleeding can cause a lack of iron in the body – anaemia. If you develop anaemia you’re likely to feel tired and your skin might look pale.

5. L: Lump or pain

As with lots of other forms of cancer, a lump or pain can be a sign of bowel cancer.

It’s most likely you’ll notice a pain or lump in your stomach or back passage

Laughing, Dame Debs added: “But at the same time, if truth be told, I've already outlived already, yet again, what I was told when I was sent home from the hospital.

“So I think already even I’m a bit surprised, but I think its having that sense of purpose, getting involved, continuing with the campaigning, that's keeping me going.”

Deborah was given an eight per cent survival chance over five years when she received her advanced bowel cancer diagnosis in 2016, aged 35.

But she hit her 40th birthday last October, a milestone even she never imagined she’d reach.

Dame Debs revealed at the start of May that she would be taking palliative care at her parents home in Woking.

A heartbreaking goodbye message said her "body just can't continue."

Writing in The Sun, Dame Debs said she didn't know how long she had left and was scared to fall asleep at night.

Angel Jade Austin
4d ago

Cancer is an awful disease that we as humanity can not as yet erraticate .We can treat it with early detection .Many die way to early .Children as well most of all need a cure .This woman is living despite a dying diagnosis May her life be long and not marred by death .I lost a dear friend at 41 due to cancer .She is greatly missed .I lost my father to cancer it's a killer that we need to stop once and for all .

