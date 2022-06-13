ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Daniels and Coca-Cola mix it up with official cocktail can

June 13 (Reuters) - Jack and Coke fans will soon be able to sip the cocktail at home after Coca-Cola (KO.N) and Jack Daniels whiskey maker Brown-Forman (BFb.N) said they plan to offer it in a can.

The 'official' mix represents the latest push by big soft drink makers into alcohol, as boundaries blur and more people turn to pre-mixed, ready-to-drink cocktails.

Jack Daniels, which already sells a canned cola cocktail in many markets, and Coca-Cola said in a statement that they will begin by selling their new drink in Mexico in late 2022.

PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) started selling alcoholic versions of Mountain Dew earlier this year, while energy drinks maker Monster Beverage Corp (MNST.O) announced a deal to buy hard seltzer producer CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective in January.

Ready-to-drink products are expected to make up 8% of the broader alcohol market by 2025, up from 4% in 2020, research from industry tracker IWSR estimates, with the ready-to-drink category expected to grow about 15% a year until 2025.

Coca-Cola already has a tie-up up with Corona beer brewer Constellation Brands Inc (STZ.N) to sell Fresca-branded ready-to-drink cocktails.

