Carl Woods' 'threatening behaviour' charge after row with Katie Price is dropped by prosecutors: Model's fiance is 'relieved' as CPS says there is no longer realistic prospect of conviction

By Stewart Carr For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Katie Price's fiancé Carl Woods has said he is 'relieved' after his charge of threatening behaviour was dropped by investigators.

The 33-year-old was charged following a highly-publicised a row with Price in August last year.

Colchester Magistrates Court was told he had attempted to 'force his way into a house after a row with Katie in the street,' The Sun reports.

Mr Woods previously pleaded not guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

Woods had been charged under Section 4 of the Public Order Act following an incident at his home in Little Canfield, Essex last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lRRCY_0g9IoQvt00
33-year-old Carl Woods was charged following a highly-publicised a row with Katie Price in August last year.

At an earlier hearing in March, magistrates were told the charge followed a row that spilled over into the street, disturbing neighbours.

At one stage Woods was allegedly seen trying to force open a door, the court heard.

The male model attended court hand-in-hand with Price, after the pair returned from a holiday to Thailand.

He had been due to stand trial on Thursday but it was revealed today that the case had been abandoned, due to no realistic prospect of conviction.

A source said: 'Carl is relieved to finally have his name cleared.

'The case really put huge amounts of pressure on him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MKzbA_0g9IoQvt00
Carl Woods arrives at Colchester Magistrates' Court, Essex, at a hearing in March alongside partner Katie Price

'Those close to Carl continued to support him throughout the process and everyone is relieved to hear the news.'

Elsewhere, Katie Price is awaiting her sentencing on June 24 at Lewes Crown Court, after previously pleading guilty to breaching a restraining order against her ex-partner Kieran Hayler's fiancee Michelle Penticost.

The 44-year-old former glamour model was arrested by police after she allegedly sent a ‘vile and nasty’ message to Mr Hayler about Miss Penticost on January 21.

The message read: ‘Tell your c****** whore piece of s*** girlfriend not to start on me.

‘She has a restraining order so shouldn’t try antagonise me as she is in breach and I’m sure she doesn’t want people knowing that she was having an affair with you behind my back. That gutter slag.’

Price was handed a five-year restraining order on June 3, 2019 banning her from contacting Miss Penticost directly or indirectly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rgE2A_0g9IoQvt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32yQRi_0g9IoQvt00
Katie Price and fiancé Carl Woods pictured outside Lewes Crown Court in May, where Price pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order against her ex-partner Kieran Hayler's fiancée Michelle Penticost

The order came after Price hurled a foul-mouthed ‘tirade of abuse’ at her during a row in a school playground.

Regarding Woods' case, a CPS spokesman said today: 'The CPS has an obligation to keep cases under continuous review.

'As part of our review and in accordance with our legal test we concluded that there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction and the case was stopped.

'The Crown Prosecution Service takes seriously all situations where a person's behaviour causes fear and we will seek to prosecute suspects when our legal test is met.'

Comments / 0

