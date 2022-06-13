ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Halsey Covers Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ After ‘Stranger Things’ Resurgence

By Elyse Wanshel
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o0n2l_0g9IoI7J00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jGgdP_0g9IoI7J00 Halsey performs onstage during the 2022 Governors Ball Music Festival Saturday. (Photo: Kevin Mazur via Getty Images)

We’d like to imagine that Halsey spotted Sadie Sink in the crowd.

The “Bad at Love” singer covered Kate Bush ’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)” to the festival stage as the Saturday headliner for New York City’s Governors Ball Music Festival.

The song has had a cultural resurgence thanks to heavy play and plot relevance on Season 4 of Netflix ’s “ Stranger Things .”

Not to give too much away, but in the latest season of the sci-fi series, Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) listens to Bush’s song on loop as she struggles to cope with the death of her brother, Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery), who died in Season 3. The song later reveals a weakness in the season’s new villain.

Thanks to it playing numerous times on the show, “Running Up That Hill” has been sitting pretty at the top music charts since the show’s season premiered on May 27. It is currently number one on Spotify’s Top 50 U.S. charts , number two on Amazon , number four on iTunes﻿ and number eight on Billboard’s Hot 100 .

So, it’s very much a thing . And it’s very cool that Bush’s song is resonating strongly with a new generation of fans.

But, when it comes to songs getting repopularized thanks to films and movies, stranger things have happened.

Queen’s 1975 song “Bohemian Rhapsody” became a huge hit in the 1990s when it was lip synced with gusto by a bunch of metal heads in 1992’s “Wayne’s World.” And thanks to a very sexy wheel-throwing scene (which feels like a strange sentence to write in and of itself) the Righteous Brothers’ 1965 song “Unchained Melody” also saw a surge due to 1990’s “Ghost.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The FADER

Watch Halsey cover Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” at Governors Ball

Halsey recently made headlines when they suggested their label wouldn't release new song "So Good" until she was going viral on TikTok. The move, genuine or Machiavellian depending on your take, eventually worked. Another song that has been the focus of intense virality, the kind record labels dream of, is Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill." The 1985 song plays a major part in the latest season of Stranger Things and has been racking up millions of daily streams ever since the episodes landed on Netflix. Which, in a long-winded manner, is to say that Halsey covered "Running Up That Hill" during their set at Governors Ball over the weekend.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘I’ve never experienced anything like this’: Kate Bush thanks fans as ‘Running Up That Hill’ soars up charts

Kate Bush has thanked fans and the creators of Stranger Things after the inclusion of her song “Running Up That Hill” in the latest series led to a surge in its popularity.The singer is on track for a No 1 single in the UK after the 1985 song featured in the Netflix show.Bush’s hit plays in episodes one and four in season four of the series, when Max (Sadie Sink) is listening to it on her Walkman.In her third statement on the song’s resurgence, Bush has now posted on her website, saying: “It’s all so exciting! Since the last...
MUSIC
Billboard

New Around the World: Lady Gaga, Doja Cat & Musical Youth Add Soundtrack Hits to Global Charts

The Billboard Global 200 dated June 18, 2022, is dominated by a song from 1985, as Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” continues to reap the benefits of its exposure on Netflix’s Stranger Things. But “Hill” isn’t the only classic song surging due to TV and film and isn’t even the only song scoring a revival thanks to that particular series.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
OK! Magazine

Who Is That? Madonna Looks Unrecognizable As She Poses With Celeb Pals At Britney Spears' Wedding

Is that Madonna? The "Material Girl" singer looked unrecognizable as she partied the night away with celebrity pals at Britney Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari. In an Instagram snap posted by Donatella Versace, the superstar posed alongside the designer, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, and Maria Menounos. In the photo, Madonna's face did not move an inch beneath her large black shades. Fans took to the comment section to voice their concern over Madonna's stoic features, as one noted, "What happened to madonnas face? is she using the sunglasses to hide all the work she's had done," while another...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Max Mayfield
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Dacre Montgomery
Person
Halsey
Person
Kate Bush
Harper's Bazaar

Heidi Klum's Silver Minidress Is Covered in Chain Cutouts

Heidi Klum wore a daring minidress for her latest appearance. Along with a slew of other A-listers, the supermodel attended ELLE and Dolce & Gabbana's 2022 Women in Music event wearing a metallic minidress designed by Peter Dundas. The long-sleeved piece featured silver embellishments and chain cutouts that wrapped along her torso, down her leg, and across her back. To finish off the look, she opted for monochrome accessories, carrying a reflective silver clutch and wearing strappy silver heels.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Running Up That Hill#Stranger Things#Itunes
thebrag.com

TikTok star Cooper Noriega shares chilling video hours before death

TikTok star Cooper Noriega has been found dead just hours after posting a chilling video. Content Warning: This post discusses mental illness and death. If you find any part of this post triggering please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14. The 19-year-old was reportedly found “unconscious” in a mall parking...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Newly Single Jason Sudeikis Tried To Score A Date With Jennifer Aniston, Spills Source

Since Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux split in 2017, the actress hasn't been romantically linked to a single Hollywood hunk — however, that's not due of a lack of male suitors. And according to a Star source, the latest man to try and catch her eye is Jason Sudeikis!The Ted Lasso lead, 46, is fresh off a split from model Keeley Hazell, so he reportedly asked their mutual pals to set him and the Friends alum up, but things apparently didn't go as the dad-of-two hoped."Jen kind of shudders when people suggest they date," the source spilled of why she...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'It's sad': Rihanna's songwriter Skylar Grey reveals she was forced to sell her entire music catalog to pay for divorce settlement with Todd Mandel and taxes

Singer-songwriter Skylar Grey has revealed that she had to sell her entire music catalog to pay for her divorce settlement. The 36-year-old artist was married to Todd Mandel, but the couple separated and their divorce was finalized last year. Grey no longer receives any financial royalties to songs that she...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Rebel Wilson's tennis player ex-boyfriend congratulates her after she came out and debuted her new girlfriend Ramona Agruma

One of Rebel Wilson's ex-boyfriends has congratulated her on coming out. Australian tennis player Matt Reid, who dated Rebel for several months from late 2021, left a supportive comment below the Pitch Perfect star's Instagram post announcing her new relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma. 'Congratulations', Matt wrote on Friday...
TENNIS
HuffPost

HuffPost

79K+
Followers
4K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy