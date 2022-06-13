ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian Women's Connection slates summer brunch

The Greater West Valley Christian Women’s Connection is hosting a summer brunch 10 a.m. Friday, July 8, at The Colonnade La Vita Room, 19116 N. Colonnade Way. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.

Judie Amen, author and national speaker, will share how she has managed when “The Strings of Life Snap.” Lorraine Taylor, award winning actor, singer and pageant winner, will perform her musical talents.

Fine Fittings, a local shop, will show the possibilities for bringing out one’s inner beauty with medical grade facial services or with wigs and “toppers.”

Paid reservations must be received by Friday, July 1. Secure reservations by mailing a $15 (per person) check to: CWC Reservations, c/o Annette Montgomery 14044 W. Rico Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375. Indicate on the check if wanting to be seated with specific friends or if food allergies need accommodated.

Call 480-676-9884.

