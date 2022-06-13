Video captured on St. Pete Pier sums up Florida weather perfectly
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A video taken on St. Pete Pier sums up Florida’s rainy season to a tee.
Scott Tavlin captured his stroll along the Pier on a video, which he shared on Twitter Thursday.
On one side of the Pier, you can see sunny skies over downtown St. Petersburg. On the other, you can see a dark cloud dumping rain into the water below.Viral video shows school of fish circle swimmer near Lido Key
“Floridians will understand!” Tavlin wrote on Twitter.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 7