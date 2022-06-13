ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video captured on St. Pete Pier sums up Florida weather perfectly

By Athina Morris
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A video taken on St. Pete Pier sums up Florida’s rainy season to a tee.

Scott Tavlin captured his stroll along the Pier on a video, which he shared on Twitter Thursday.

On one side of the Pier, you can see sunny skies over downtown St. Petersburg. On the other, you can see a dark cloud dumping rain into the water below.

Viral video shows school of fish circle swimmer near Lido Key

“Floridians will understand!” Tavlin wrote on Twitter.

