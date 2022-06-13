Man arrested on weapons charges in Corning traffic stop
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Police have arrested a man on weapons charges, saying he was not allowed to possess a gun because of a previous conviction.
Donald Farnham, 46, was arrested on June 12 around 7:00 p.m. by Corning Police after a traffic stop. According to Corning Police Chief Jeff Spaulding, Farnham was found to have a suspended or revoked driver’s license.Corning man arrested for weapon, drug possession
During the traffic stop, police allegedly found a loaded hunting rifle in his vehicle. CPD said Farnham has previous felony convictions in New York State, prohibiting him from having a weapon.
Farnham was charged with 2nd and 4th-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon. He was taken to the Steuben County Jail.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.
Comments / 1