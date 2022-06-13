Man arrested on weapons charges in Corning traffic stop

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Police have arrested a man on weapons charges, saying he was not allowed to possess a gun because of a previous conviction.

Donald Farnham, 46, was arrested on June 12 around 7:00 p.m. by Corning Police after a traffic stop. According to Corning Police Chief Jeff Spaulding, Farnham was found to have a suspended or revoked driver’s license.

During the traffic stop, police allegedly found a loaded hunting rifle in his vehicle. CPD said Farnham has previous felony convictions in New York State, prohibiting him from having a weapon.

Farnham was charged with 2nd and 4th-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon. He was taken to the Steuben County Jail.

