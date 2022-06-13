ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities identify victim of fatal Boston shooting

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
A Boston police cruiser parked at the scene of a shooting in Dorchester.

BOSTON — Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood earlier this month.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Washington and Fenelon streets on the evening of June 2 found 37-year-old Dorchester resident Jermaine Wade suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.

Wade was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

Guest
3d ago

No license to carry! Not legal to fire off shots!! How did this ever happen! I thought criminals all know the laws!

