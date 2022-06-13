ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 5 San Diego

Stray dog wanders into gorilla habitat at SD Zoo Safari Park

By Dillon Davis
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yYpNm_0g9ImOU500

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – A stray dog was rescued Sunday after it wandered into the gorilla enclosure at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in northern San Diego County, San Diego Humane Society and zoo officials said.

Officials believe the dog, a male shepherd with no microchip, got into the park on his own, Humane Society spokeswoman Nina Thompson said in an email. Zoo staffers say he may have been part of a pair of domestic dogs running loose in the park, virtually undetected until he was noticed in the gorilla habitat around 4 p.m.

Wildlife care specialists then recalled the two gorillas from the enclosure, which the zoo said is “part of the regular safety procedures at the park.”

REAL ID deadline is in less than a year. Here’s what Californians need to do

Officers from the Humane Society responded about 6:30 p.m., Thompson said.

“Our three Humane Officers were able to move in and safely leash the shepherd and bring him back to San Diego Humane Society’s Escondido Campus for evaluation,” she said.

The dog, dubbed “Mighty Joe Young” by the Humane Society, was not injured in the incident and no other injuries were reported to zoo animals, staff or guests of the park. Thompson said he’s now been placed on a stray hold as the organization searches for his rightful owner.

15-year-old jailed, suspected of fatally shooting classmate

“We are so glad no one was hurt,” Thompson said.

To contact the San Diego Humane Society about “Mighty Joe Young,” call 619-299-7012 or click or tap here .

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wa3qT_0g9ImOU500
    (Photo provided by San Diego Humane Society)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LAzEn_0g9ImOU500
    (Photo provided by San Diego Humane Society)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lhoAX_0g9ImOU500
    (Photo provided by San Diego Humane Society)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vre2U_0g9ImOU500
    (Photo provided by San Diego Humane Society)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A88iH_0g9ImOU500
    (Photo provided by San Diego Humane Society)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TilHy_0g9ImOU500
    (Photo provided by San Diego Humane Society)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RuaW7_0g9ImOU500
    (Photo provided by San Diego Humane Society)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 1

Related
heavenofanimals.com

Lost Sea Lion 6km From Home Stops Drivers To Plead For Help

The sea lion population on the California coast has grown significantly, and the authorities in charge of safeguarding the creatures have felt the necessity to shut specific locations to prevent the amiable otarinos from coming into direct contact with people. A bizarre thing occurred recently on a major highway, Route...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Gorilla#Stray Dog#Domestic Dogs#Animals#Pets#Escondido#Californians#The Humane Society
People

Ailing Big Cats Abandoned at Former Oklahoma Roadside Zoo Rescued and Moved to Caring Homes

Four big cats left behind at a now-defunct drive-thru roadside attraction in northeast Oklahoma are getting a second chance thanks to two sanctuaries and a California zoo. According to the Oakland Zoo, on Friday, the California zoo teamed up with Arkansas' Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge and Lions Tigers & Bears — a sanctuary in Alpine, California — for a cross-country rescue involving two tigers, a lion, and a tiger hybrid that were abandoned at a closed Oklahoma roadside zoo. The four felines were the only animal left at the attraction, which used to offer cub petting and photo opportunities before the USDA shut it down in 2008 for multiple animal safety and welfare violations.
Eater

NorCal’s Mega-Popular Starbread Filipino Bakery Opens in Chula Vista

Customers lined up early before the official opening of San Diego’s first Starbread Bakery in Chula Vista, eager to buy fresh-out-of-the-oven Spanish bread, also known as señorita bread, which is the specialty of the famous Filipino bakery chain that’s based in Northern California. Baked in small batches...
CHULA VISTA, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

Ranch45 Expands in Del Mar

This meat looks geological. Like lovely, delicious geodes. In the refrigerated case, huge racks of Brandt Beef just lay there at Ranch45—have been laying for a while (40 days, says one tag). When meat is dry-aged like this, it begins to look prehistoric and unlocks a whole new universe of flavors. Excess moisture is drawn out of the meat over time, breaking down the protein, tenderizing it and concentrating its steakness. It works the same way as when you “reduce” a stock or a soup to crank up the flavor.
sandiegoville.com

Decades-Old StarBread Filipino Bakery Opens First San Diego Location

A decades-old destination for Filipino baked goods in Northern California, StarBread Bakery has opened its first San Diego location. Founded in Vallejo, CA, in 1986 under a different name, StarBread is a family-run Filipino bakery with seven locations around Northern California, many of which operate 24 hours a day. Starbread Bakery started franchising during the pandemic and recently unveiled new outposts in Anaheim and Las Vegas. The company is widely known for its Señorita bread, also called "Spanish Bread", small rolls made with bread dough that is slathered with butter, sugar and breadcrumbs, like a dinner roll combined with a pastry.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy