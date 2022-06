The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce will host a Business Break, on Friday, June 24, 8 a.m. EST, at the Jasper Train Depot located at 201 Mill Street, Jasper, IN 47546. “We are excited to hold another Business Break, a networking event,” said Becky Hickman, Executive Director, Dubois County Chamber of Commerce. “We have structured the Business Break, so you hear the from the sponsoring business Eck-Mundy about their business and how they can help your business and then have an opportunity to meet everyone else in attendance.”

DUBOIS COUNTY, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO