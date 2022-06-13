ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Harry Styles Nails His One-Shot Performance of ‘Boyfriends’ on ‘The First Take’: Watch

By Hannah Dailey
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

There’s a reason people love Harry Styles. The 28-year-old pop star recently had one chance — and one chance only — to step up to a microphone and sing just one song perfectly from start to finish, and how did he use it? To admonish all the toxic boyfriends of the world with a gorgeous acoustic performance of his Harry’s House track “Boyfriends.”

Appearing on the Japanese YouTube series “The First Take,” in which musicians step up to the plate to perform one song of their choosing without stopping, starting over, or editing the final product, Styles was joined by two guitarists and two backup singers for his newly released, harmony-filled ballad. He sported a string of thick pink pearls and a graphic T-shirt printed with a cartoon horse in the Monday (June 13) video, in which he stood alone at the microphone stationed in the middle of a blank white room.

“You’re no closer to him now you’re halfway home/ Only calling you when don’t wanna be alone,” he sang over a pair of soft, finger-picked guitars, before the instruments dropped out completely — leaving only Styles and his backup singers’ lush, a capella vocals.

As the performance concluded, the “As It Was” singer smiled to himself before thanking the offscreen crew in Japanese.

Styles has previously spoken about the personal significance of “Boyfriends,” one of the more emotional songs on his May 20-released third studio album Harry’s House, in which he questions why someone he loves is constantly mistreated by their male partner. “I think at times there are things that I’m, that have affected me that I’ve felt are more important to write about,” he told Sirius XM Hits 1 in May. “And I think songs like ‘Matilda’ and ‘Boyfriends’ and stuff like that is, you know, it’s just like being true to what I’m experiencing at the time and, and not kind of focusing on.”

The Grammy winner is one of few Western artists to have taken a shot at “The First Take,” something viewers praised him for in the comments. “This is really iconic,” wrote one viewer. “Not many of the current artists would have the confidence to go to The First Take. It’s THE ULTIMATE showcase. I am excited!”

“Hope this helps bring a new audience to this channel that might fall in love and appreciate Japanese music,” commented another, “And vice versa for people who might fall in love with Harry’s music!”

Watch Harry Styles conquer “The First Take” with his acoustic performance of “Boyfriends” below:

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
toofab.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wows in New Dance Video to Doja Cat's Single Vegas

Daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie shows off her dancing prowess. The daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie strutted her stuff in a new YouTube video from the famed Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, California. Shiloh was seen expertly dancing to Doja Cat's new single "Vegas" from the "Elvis" soundtrack and showed off her choreography from a class taught by Hamilton Evans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Here’s What Harry Styles Had to Say About a One Direction Reunion

Click here to read the full article. It’s been nearly seven years since One Direction announced that they’d be going on hiatus to work on individual projects. Since then, fans have been hoping that their favorite fivesome will reunite for a performance. In a new interview on Spout Podcast, Harry Styles was asked if there “will ever be a day where you and the boys will share the stage together again.” The “As It Was” singer replied that while he doesn’t know if it would happen, “the thought of it is a really nice one, I think.” “I’d love for there to be a...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Harry Styles Has a 1950s Gay Awakening in Intense First ‘My Policeman’ Teaser Trailer: Watch

Click here to read the full article. The emotional intensity in the first ever teaser for Harry Styles‘ upcoming film My Policeman — just now released on Wednesday (June 15) — starts as just a trickle, before turning into a full-on tsunami. Based on Bethan Roberts’ novel of the same name, My Policeman follows the story of Tom, a married, closeted gay policeman in the 1950s played by the 28-year-old pop star in Amazon Prime’s October-slated film. Its brand new minute-long trailer is 100 percent based around the theme of water, opening with a scene of Styles’ character observing a work of art alongside...
MOVIES
Billboard

Halsey Said Millie Bobby Brown Should Play Her in Biopic and MBB Is ‘Sooooo Down’

Click here to read the full article. Who needs agents, directors or screenwriters? When it comes to casting a potential Halsey biopic, the singer and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown are doing it all themselves. Hours after Halsey told Jimmy Fallon that they know just the right actress to portray them in a life story movie, MBB gave the idea a very enthusiastic two-thumbs up. On her Instagram Story on Tuesday (June 15), Brown, 18, posted a clip of Halsey, 27, on The Tonight Show discussing the slam-dunk casting with the all-in message “”sooooo down.” It hasn’t escaped either woman’s attention...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Billboard

Britney Spears’ Wedding Was the Heartwarming Pop Culture Moment We All Needed

Click here to read the full article. Back in November, the conservatorship that had controlled Britney Spears‘ personal and professional life ended after more than 13 years, thanks to the #FreeBritney movement and the support of Spears’ A-list supporters and peers. Just over half a year later, Spears’ A-list friends once again rallied around her — but this time it was in person, at her intimate at-home wedding to Sam Asghari. On Thursday evening, the pop star invited 60 guests to her Thousand Oaks, Calif., home to celebrate her marriage to Asghari. For fans, the real fun came in the days...
MUSIC
OK! Magazine

Amber Heard's 'Today' Interview Labeled As 'Awkward' & 'Rehearsed' By TV Journalist: 'She Can't Get Her Own Story Straight'

Amber Heard may have hoped her Today interview would earn her a new legion of supporters, but some think the sit-down is just making things worse. Chatting with Savannah Guthrie, the actress, 36, refuted her claims of being abused by Johnny Depp, 59, and she also gave her opinion on the defamation trial, as she believes she was unfairly portrayed on social media, which ultimately led to her legal loss.Broadcaster Cooper Lawrence discussed the interview during an appearance on the Australian morning show Sunrise, revealing the tell-all seemed "really rehearsed.""I think she's on the 'you need to listen to me...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Take#Japanese
Billboard

Tears for Fears’ Curt Smith Talks Taking ‘Mad World’ Back to Its Roots on ‘Behind the Setlist’ Podcast

Click here to read the full article. Curt Smith of Tears for Fears is excited to have new material to play live. The group’s new release, The Tipping Point, was its first studio album in nearly 18 years. “The fun part of the first week to two weeks of touring is, you may not have got it right,” he tells Billboard’s Behind the Setlist podcast. “And you may want to change things for the first bunch of shows. So until you get in front of an audience, you don’t know 100% what’s going to work.” Smith and bandmate Roland Orzabal first hit...
MUSIC
Billboard

Beyonce Teases ‘Renaissance’ Release

Click here to read the full article. It’s official: Beyonce has a release on the slate, it’s called Renaissance, and it’s due to drop next month. The BeyHive has been buzzing ever since Beyonce scrubbed her social channels last Friday (June 10), including Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. Fans were certain that the new music drought was about to end, based on prior history.  There was fire behind all that smoke, with Bey announcing overnight that Renaissance would drop July 29, by way of a cryptic update on her socials, reading “act i”. Apple Music’s pre-add function reveals the project will consist of 16 tracks. Little else...
MUSIC
Billboard

Love and Other Drugs: Inside Still Woozy’s Psychedelic World

Click here to read the full article. One of the first things Sven Gamsky, who performs under the appropriately wacky moniker Still Woozy, asked Billboard was if he had any boogers in his nose. It’s a normal thing that people need to talk about more, he insists. Sporting a white tank top, a houndstooth shacket and green Carhartt cargo pants, the indie pop star seemed a bit frazzled. Having been on tour to promote his first full-length album If This Isn’t Nice, I Don’t Know What Is since January, Gamsky has since been booked by major festivals such as Coachella,...
MUSIC
Billboard

Fan Army Face-Off 2022: See Who Won Round 1 — And Vote In Quarterfinals Now!

Click here to read the full article. Billboard‘s Fan Army Face-Off is back for the summer of 2022. When it started, 64 artists’ fan armies entered battle to find out – whose fan base is strongest? Now, 32 fan armies remain for the quarterfinals, which began Wednesday, June 15 at 12:01 p.m. ET and continue until Tuesday, June 21 at 12 p.m. ET, with the semifinals beginning one minute later that same day. After round 1, the fan armies for the following artists have emerged victorious: Adele, BLACKPINK, BTS, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Mariah Carey, Coldplay, Doja Cat, Drake, Billie Eilish, ENHYPEN,...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
Billboard

How Perfume Genius Learned to Wield What Makes Him Different as ‘A Source of Power’

Click here to read the full article. Getting back into his natural rhythm didn’t take Mike Hadreas very long. Speaking to Billboard via Zoom from Sydney, Australia, the mutli-hyphenate behind pop project Perfume Genius says that while he was initially concerned that going back on a headlining solo tour following the pandemic would feel odd, he can’t help but feel like he’s home. “I had no idea what it was going to feel like — if it was going to feel familiar and easy to settle back into, or if it was going to feel really challenging,” he says, coming off of...
HIP HOP
Billboard

20 Questions with 070 Shake: On Her New Album, The Butterfly Effect & Making Music to Feel ‘Infinite’

Click here to read the full article. Danielle Balbuena isn’t afraid of big ideas; in fact, she thrives on them. Coming into the R&B/hip-hop arena as a fast-rising up-and-comer back in 2016 and slowly building her career, Balbuena — better known by her stage name 070 Shake — has already seen massive gains in her career. In her short time within the music industry, the singer has already collaborated with superstars like Madonna, Lil Yachty, Tame Impala and more. But when it came time for her to put out new music, Shake was ready to go deeper. That was the modus operandi...
HIP HOP
Billboard

Halsey Says ‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown ‘Would Be Great’ to Play Them in Biopic

Click here to read the full article. You’ve noticed it, the internet has definitely noticed it: Halsey and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown bear a striking resemblance to each other. The subject came up during a sit-down with Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon when they revealed that the meet-cute with partner screenwriter Alev Aydin came after he was hired to write a biopic screenplay about the singer’s life… one she said a certain teen actress might be perfect for. “I was thinking of who could play you,” Fallon said as Halsey quickly responded, “I know the answer.” Jimmy then pulled...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Hailey Bieber Says Justin Bieber Is ‘Getting Better Every Single Day’ After Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis

Click here to read the full article. Justin Bieber is on the mend. During a Wednesday (June 15) appearance on Good Morning America, Hailey Bieber gave an update on how her pop star husband is doing amid his battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused paralysis to one side of his face. “He’s doing really well. He is getting better every single day,” Hailey told GMA. “He’s feeling a lot better, and obviously it was just a very scary and random situation to happen, but he’s going to be totally OK and I’m just grateful that he’s fine.” The 25-year-old model added, “The...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Katy Perry Kicks Off New Artist Workout Series for VR Fitness App Supernatural: Exclusive

Click here to read the full article. Supernatural, the subscription-based VR fitness app, is announcing the launch of the Supernatural Artist Series, with new Oculus-ready workouts choreographed to artist playlists, Billboard can exclusively reveal. Katy Perry’s music will kick off the monthly artist series, which will include multiple A-list artists joining the virtual reality app’s music catalog, and launch on June 27. “Music has always been an integral part of Supernatural, and since launch we’ve been dreaming of ways to empower our athletes to further connect with music from the artists they love,” says Chris Milk, Supernatural founder and CEO, in...
CELL PHONES
Billboard

How to Watch Pharrell’s Something in the Water Festival Online

Click here to read the full article. Pharrell Williams‘ Something in the Water Festival is taking over Washington, D.C., this weekend, with Justin Timberlake, a reunited Clipse, N.O.R.E, Q-Tip and SZA among the special guests. Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals, bLAck pARty, J Balvin, 21 Savage and hometown acts Bad Brains: A Tribute by Black Dots, TOB and YungManny are also set to take the stage. If you can’t fly to the nation’s capital for the weekend-long event, you can still enjoy the festival at home. Amazon Prime will stream the entire festival starting at 3 p.m. ET from June 17 to 19 on the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Billboard

Here Are the Answers to the Latest Billboard x VersusGame Matchups: Kate Bush, Bad Bunny & More

Click here to read the full article. Last week’s Billboard and VersusGame matchups challenging your chart-predicting prowess featured Kate Bush‘s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito”and more. Billboard and VersusGame have joined forces to bring music fans a one-of-a-kind, user-generated experience with games that test knowledge of pop culture for a chance to win prizes. Billboard is hosting bi-weekly head-to-head challenges on entertainment and pop culture gaming app VersusGame, where fans can vote on their favorite artists and songs and wager on who will top the charts and more. VersusGame data shows that fans have predicted correct chart outcomes...
MUSIC
Billboard

Toronto’s Valley on Taking Inspiration From Clairo, John Mayer & Their Fans

Click here to read the full article. People remember the first time they laid eyes on New York City’s shining skyline. On “There’s Still A Light in the House,” the Canadian indie pop band Valley gives a nod to Jack Antonoff’s Shadow of the City and its small-town nostalgia with an anthemic chorus that matches the ambition of Taylor Swift’s “Welcome To New York,” recalling one of their first encounters with the city: “There’s a million ways to pass the day on a concrete island/ We try to get past it, just stuck in the traffic.” After celebrating their second Juno...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy