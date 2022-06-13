Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Keeps Atop Billboard Hot 100, Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ Hits Top Five

Click here to read the full article.

Harry Styles ‘ “As It Was” adds a sixth week atop the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. It launched at No. 1 in April.

Concurrently, Kate Bush ‘s 1985 classic “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” surges to No. 4 on the Hot 100, a week after it re-entered at No. 8 – far surpassing its prior No. 30 peak and becoming Bush’s first top 10 on the chart – sparked by its sync in the new fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things . The song is the top-selling and most-streamed title in the U.S., as it tops the Digital Song Sales chart for a second week and rises to No. 1 on Streaming Songs .

“Hill” also completes the longest run to the Hot 100’s top five in terms of years from a debut to the top five – 36 years, nine months and two weeks – for a non-holiday hit in the chart’s 63-year history.

Elsewhere, Jack Harlow ‘s “First Class,” at No. 2 on the Hot 100, after three weeks at the summit, takes over as the most-heard song on radio, rising to the top of the Radio Songs chart, and Post Malone ‘s “I Like You (A Happier Song),” featuring Doja Cat , debuts at No. 9 on the Hot 100.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated June 18, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (June 14). For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

“As It Was,” released on Erskine/Columbia Records, tallied 75.1 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 2%), 25 million streams (down 9%) and 6,900 downloads sold (up 6%) in the June 3-9 tracking week.

The track dips to No. 2 after four weeks atop the Radio Songs chart; slips 2-3 after two weeks atop Streaming Songs; and lifts 6-4 on Digital Song Sales, following a week in the top spot.

“As It Was” concurrently crowns the Songs of the Summer chart for a second week, after the seasonal ranking, which tracks the top titles between Memorial Day and Labor Day, returned a week ago .

Jack Harlow’s “First Class” keeps at No. 2 on the Hot 100, after three nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1. It rises 2-1 on Radio Songs (79.3 million, up 8%), becoming the rapper’s first leader on the list. (The song that it interpolates, Fergie’s “Glamorous,” featuring Ludacris, spent two weeks atop the Hot 100 and reached No. 3 on Radio Songs in 2007.)

“First Class” concurrently cruises at No. 1 for an eighth on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts, which use the same multi-metric methodology as the Hot 100.

Future’s “Wait for U,” featuring Drake and Tems, is likewise steady at No. 3 on the Hot 100, after a week at No. 1.

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” bounds to No. 4 on the Hot 100, a week after it re-entered at No. 8 – blasting past its prior No. 30 high, reached in 1985 when it was first released – fueled by its sync in Netflix’s Stranger Things . The fourth season of the ’80s-set show, which premiered May 27, incorporates the song in multiple episodes, serving as a recurring theme for the character of Max Mayfield, played by Sadie Sink. ( Bush is a fan of the series, and, in a rare move for her music, approved the song’s usage in it.)

“Hill” drew 29 million streams (up 65%) and 2.4 million airplay impressions among Radio Songs reporters (up 519%) and sold 22,200 downloads (up 21%) in the June 3-9 tracking week. It spends a second week at No. 1 on Digital Song Sales and rises to No. 1 on Streaming Songs, marking Bush’s first leader on each list, while winning top Sales and Streaming Gainer honors on the Hot 100.

Notably, “Hill” wraps the longest run to the Hot 100’s top five in terms of years from a debut on the chart to the top five – 36 years, nine months and two weeks – for a non-holiday hit in the list’s 63-year history, and the third-longest such rise overall.

Longest Climbs to the Hot 100’s Top Five (from debut date):

61 years, two weeks: “Jingle Bell Rock,” Bobby Helms, Dec. 22, 1958-Jan. 4, 2020

59 years, one week: “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” Brenda Lee, Dec. 12, 1960-Dec. 21, 2019

36 years, nine months, two weeks: “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” Kate Bush, Sept. 7, 1985-June 18, 2022

19 years: “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey, Jan. 8, 2000-Jan. 5, 2019

16 years, three months, two weeks: “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Queen, Jan. 3, 1976-April 18, 1992

Three of the songs above are holiday tracks, spurred in recent years by the growth of streaming, while Queen’s classic, like Bush’s, benefited from its own sync , in the 1992 box office hit Wayne’s World .

“Hill” is Bush’s first top five Hot 100 hit – having outperformed her prior No. 30 career high during the song’s original run. It was first released on her 1985 album Hounds of Love , which soars 28-12 as the Greatest Gainer on the Billboard 200 albums chart (27,000 equivalent album units, up 59%), likewise granting Bush a new personal best on the survey.

Meanwhile, as Bush solely wrote, produced and performs “Hill,” the song is the first top five Hot 100 hit by a solo singer, writer and producer and no accompanying credited talents since Hozier’s “Take Me to Church,” which hit No. 2 in December 2014. Before that, Pharrell Williams’ self-performed, -penned and -produced “Happy” dominated for 10 weeks beginning in March 2014. “Hill” is the first such top five hit by a female artist in nearly 18 years, since Alicia Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You,” which reached No. 4 in July 2004.

“Hill” concurrently climbs to No. 1 on the multi-metric Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts, becoming Bush’s first leader on each ranking.

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” backtracks to No. 5 from its No. 4 Hot 100 high, as it claims the chart’s top Airplay Gainer trophy for a second week (50.4 million in audience, up 22%). It tops the multi-metric Hot R&B Songs chart for a fourth week.

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” falls 5-6 on the Hot 100, after five weeks at No. 1; Latto’s “Big Energy” slides 6-7, after reaching No. 3; and Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” drops to No. 8 from its No. 7 best, as it rules the multi-metric Hot Latin Songs chart for a fourth week.

Post Malone’s “I Like You (A Happier Song),” featuring Doja Cat, debuts at No. 9 on the Hot 100. The song – from the former’s new album Twelve Carat Toothache , which opens at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 – starts at No. 6 on Streaming Songs (18.9 million streams) and No. 10 on Digital Song Sales (4,100 sold); it also drew 5.6 million in radio reach in the tracking week.

Post Malone adds his 11th Hot 100 top 10, as well as his 22nd on Streaming Songs and his 14th on Digital Song Sales. Doja Cat ups her totals to five, seven and seven top 10s on the respective charts.

Capping the Hot 100’s top 10, Bad Bunny’s “Tití Me Preguntó” rebounds 11-10, after it debuted at its No. 5 high four weeks earlier; the track, and “Me Porto Bonito,” at No. 8, are from his LP Un Verano Sin Ti , which returns for a second week atop the Billboard 200 , becoming the first all-Spanish-language album ever to have reigned for multiple weeks.

Again, for all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram and all charts (dated June 18), including the Hot 100 in its entirety, will refresh on Billboard.com tomorrow (June 14).

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard , data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to final calculations.