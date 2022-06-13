ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Ex-Giant David Diehl explains why he took a college football job

By Dan Benton
 3 days ago
The Memphis Tigers announced in late-May that retired New York Giants offensive lineman David Diehl had been hired as an offensive analyst.

“My Football Journey Continues & I Couldn’t Be More Proud & Excited To Announce That I Will Be Joining Head Coach Ryan Silverfield & The University of Memphis Football 2022 Coaching Staff,” Diehl wrote at the time. “I Haven’t Been This Driven, Motivated, & Focused Since Being Drafted By The New York Football Giants In 2003. Let’s Go Tigers!!!”

Diehl, whom the Giants selected in the fifth round of the 2003 NFL draft, has primarily served as a broadcaster/on-screen analyst since his retirement. So why the sudden change? And why college football and not the NFL?

The 41-year-old recently explained.

“I loved playing in the NFL,” Diehl told The Athletic. “It was a dream come true, but my knowledge and my passion is to help other kids fulfill and reach their dreams like I did. I think they’ve got an unbelievable opportunity sitting in front of them.”

During his time in the NFL, Diehl was a meticulous note-taker. He still has all of those notebooks and although he can’t be hands-on with the players at Memphis, he can send all of that knowledge across the coaching bridge.

“This is a perfect situation for me at Memphis,” Diehl said. “I faced every single defense possible and seen every single stunt possible.”

He’s not wrong. Diehl started 160 of his 164 career games over 11 NFL seasons, picking up two Super Bowl titles along the way. That’s not a bad brain to pick.

