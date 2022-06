PALO ALTO – Two suspects were charged on Tuesday for their participation in an armed robbery of a Palo Alto tobacco store in January. Suspects 18-year-old Michael Earle of Menlo Park and 19-year-old Andrew Maravilla-Lopez of Hayward had already been arrested for other armed robberies by the San Jose Police Department in April.On Jan. 13 at 9:54 p.m., Palo Alto police received a call from a clerk at Raw Smoke Shop on California Avenue. According to police, he reported being pistol-whipped and robbed by a group of eight suspects who had fled the scene. While investigating, detectives soon discovered that...

