Twin Falls newest taco truck is officially up and running. Tacos El Guey is slinging some awesome food at events and other locations. Tacos El Guey (pronounced 'way') is a locally and family-run taco truck new to Twin Falls. It is only serving tacos. that being said, they serve really good tacos. The menu is small so they can focus on getting the flavor just right. The owners of the truck have brought their family recipes to the table for all of us to enjoy.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO