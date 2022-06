SEATTLE — A new report from the King County Council committee found racial disparities in the way the sheriff’s office handles calls for service. The auditor’s office analyzed data from a three-year period from 2019 to 2021 and reported that deputies were more likely to use force against Black and Hispanic people — and even more so among white deputies as opposed to Black or Asian deputies — when responding to calls.

