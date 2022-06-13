ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb, IL

Downtown work continues

By City of Macomb
 3 days ago
MACOMB — McCarthy Improvement will have the north side of the square completed by the end of the week, June 17, 2022. During this phase of the North side, outer parking will be closed in that area.

Contractors will continue pouring sidewalks on the west side of S. Randolph Street. During this phase of construction all traffic exiting the square going south bound on South Randolph will be closed. All traffic entering the square on South Randolph Street will remain open. Contractors will have all sidewalk removals completed and begin pouring curb & gutter on the South side of the square (east to west). During this phase of the South side, outer parking will be closed in that area.

McCarthy Improvement plans to complete the project has been updated as follows:

East Jackson St. – Complete, except for paving

South Lafayette Street (East Side) and North Randolph Street (West Side) – in progress

North Lafayette Street (East Side) – complete

North Side Square – in progress

South Randolph Street (West Side)-in progress

South Side Square- in progress

Entrances to the businesses will be accessible through the construction process. As the contractor is pouring sidewalks in front of businesses, pedestrian walkways will continue to shift through this process. Pedestrians are encouraged to pay attention to the changing walk patterns.

The estimated date of completion for the entire Downtown Revitalization Project is September 2022. More information can be found on the City Macomb Website, Downtown Macomb/Facebook, or join us in the City Hall Community Room for weekly update meetings each Thursday at 10:00 AM.

