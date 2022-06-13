ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Oswego Lighthouse Boat Tours Offered Starting In June This Season

By Contributor
Oswego County Today
Oswego County Today
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OSWEGO – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego will be offering boat tours to the National Register Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse starting June 17 and...

oswegocountytoday.com

Oswego County Today

Mayor Barlow Announces Sunset Tiki Tours Coming To Oswego July 1

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the city of Oswego will begin hosting Sunset Tiki Tours in the Oswego Harbor beginning Friday, July 1. First announced in his annual State of the City Address in January, Barlow said the city had purchased two pontoon boats outfitted as tiki-huts to troll the Oswego Harbor inside the break wall and up and down the Oswego River.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Parish Olde Home Day To Be Held August 6

PARISH, NY – We are reviving Parish Olde Home Day! Please join us at the corner of S. Railroad and Main Streets (Rt 69) in Parish, New York, on Saturday, August 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be multiple vendors, from local farms selling produce, to...
PARISH, NY
WKTV

Mazzaferro's plans to open East Rome location next week following devastating fire

ROME, N.Y. – The Mazzaferro’s Meats & Deli satellite store in East Rome is expected to open next week after the former location was destroyed by fire in April. Brian and Joseph Mazzaferro announced soon after the devastating fire that they would be making a retail space at their wholesale location on Railroad Street, offering some of the same items from their Ridge Mills Road store.
ROME, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

MacKenzie-Childs Warehouse sale returns this weekend

The MacKenzie-Childs Warehouse Sale is returning for the first time in three years, after beginning in 2017. Overstock and discontinued products will be featured. You can get the full experience for yourself this weekend on Friday and Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., at their Union Springs warehouse. People won’t be able to enter the warehouse or park before 7 a.m. Items bought are not eligible for return.
UNION SPRINGS, NY
City
Oswego, NY
Oswego, NY
Lifestyle
Oswego County Today

10th Annual Mexico VFW Car Show Benefits Veterans

MEXICO, NY – Automotive enthusiasts rolled into the expansive grounds of the Mexico Veterans of Foreign Wars Post on Sunday, June 12, to show off their polished custom and restored vehicles and raise funds for the organization’s support of veterans of all wars. Hot rodders and spectators were...
MEXICO, NY
localsyr.com

Storm causes damage to Phoenix home

(WSYR – TV) — A Phoenix family suffered damage to their home and car after a storm rolled through their neighborhood Thursday evening. “It got very loud and I looked over to the neighbors house and I couldn’t even see the house. It just got very, almost like I was in a cloud,” says Tim Warner, the home owner, as he was in his car when the storm happened.
PHOENIX, NY
Oswego County Today

ART For YOUth Returns To Oswego

OSWEGO – The Art Association of Oswego’s ART for YOUth program returns for 2022. Come create and hang with friends this summer at the AAO in their new classroom and art studios. The instructors will provide techniques to develop skills across several mediums, such as ceramics, sculpture, painting, drawing and printmaking.
OSWEGO, NY
#Maritime Museum
Syracuse.com

Coming soon to Syracuse: A self-serve beer bar with a dedicated food truck park

Syracuse, N.Y. — When Harvey’s Garden opens, probably this fall, it will bring two new concepts to the Central New York dining and drinking scene. It will introduce what is currently on track to be one of the area’s first self-serve “beer wall” systems. That will allow customers to scan a card on a tap to trigger the pouring of the beer of their choice in the size of their choice.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY’s hottest new beer and music fest is coming to Onondaga County

Pompey, N.Y — Heritage Hill Brewhouse will host a new beer-and-music fest in July, and organizers hope to make it an annual attraction in the hills of Pompey. The BriteVibes Beer & Musical Festival takes place July 9 at Heritage Hill, a 300-acre working farm with a brewery and restaurant that opened in 2018. Its located at 3149 Sweet Road in Pompey, a little south of Pratts Falls County Park.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

New York State Fair New Show Announcement! This One Rocks!

Do you love the the music that came out in the 1980's as much as I do? Van Halen! Journey! Bon Jovi and a ton of other bands had some of their greatest success in that decade. At the same time some bands got knocked around for being a "hair band". You had to have some credibility if you were going to survive to 80's as a Rock band.
MUSIC
Lifestyle
localsyr.com

Black bear spotted in Verona: Tips if you encounter a bear

(WSYR – TV) — A black bear was spotted Sunday roaming around the Village of Verona near the Verona Fire Department. Watch above to see a video of the bear, courtesy of Megan Marie Spina. The NYSDEC has advice on what to do if a bear ambles through...
VERONA, NY
localsyr.com

Amazon responds to tractor trailer hitting Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge

TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Amazon is making sure another one of its tractor trailers doesn’t hit the CSX railroad bridge over Onondaga Lake Parkway again. In a statement to NewsChannel 9, a spokesperson writes, “This is an unfortunate incident and we are glad the driver is not injured. We have worked with the proper team internally to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Tornado watch issued for much of Upstate New York

Update 7:02 p.m.: National Weather Service says ‘risk of tornadoes’ over for Central New York. Syracuse, N.Y. -- A tornado watch has been issued for much of Upstate New York through 11 p.m. today. The National Weather Service said a few tornadoes are possible as severe storms bring...
SYRACUSE, NY
FL Radio Group

Heavy Rains Cause Wastewater Spills into Owasco River

Heavy rains caused partially treated wastewater into the Owasco River. The Cayuga County Health Department reports it received an alert Thursday from New York State’s emergency notification system that three combined sewer overflow facilities had been activated in the City of Auburn. The first discharge occurred on Wadsworth Street...
AUBURN, NY
Oswego County Today

CiTi Honors Student Graduates From Exceptional Education

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation recently honored students from Exceptional Education programs as they presented each graduate with a completion certificate. Twenty three graduates from across Oswego County school districts dressed in caps and gowns were cheered on by their teachers and families. Congratulations...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

